It's believed that the suspects responsible for AKA's murder were arrested

The two men were said to have been hiding out in Eswatini before being apprehended by police

Mzansi is relieved by the news, but some netizens aren't as quick to believe the update

Two men allegedly connected to AKA's murder have been arrested. Images: akaworldwide

AKA's alleged killers are said to have been arrested in Eswatini. The rapper was gunned down in Durban on 10 February 2023, and his assailants have allegedly been found while hiding out. It's reported that the police are working on having them extradited to South Africa.

AKA murder suspects allegedly caught

Just over a year since AKA's tragic killing, it's said that the rapper's murder mystery might just come to a close after the news of his murderers being caught.

According to a report from Times of Eswatini shared by Twitter (X) user MDN News, the suspects hid in the Kingdom of Eswatini before being taken into custody on Friday, 23 February 2023.

"The two South African nationals aged 28 and 29, are brothers from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. In their home country, they're wanted to assist with information about several murder cases, including that of a musician.

"When members of the Royal Eswatini Police Service (REPS) pounced on them on Friday, they were reportedly found inside the house they were renting since their arrival in the country. It's revealed that there were three people living in the house, and the other one is still at large."

Furthermore, the suspects will also be charged with remaining in Eswatini without valid documents. The REPS and SAPS (South African Police Service) are reportedly discussing having the suspects deported to South Africa.

What you need to know about AKA's murder

AKA was tragically killed in Durban on 10 February 2023

Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, who was AKA's former manager, also died while standing with the rapper outside a restaurant

CCTV footage showed the killings and quickly went viral

The South African Police Service was said to be close to cracking the case

The police also claimed to have recovered cellphone data and more video footage from the night of the shootings

Mzansi reacts to AKA's murder update

Netizens are hoping for a positive outcome in AKA's murder, relieved that the case may come to a close:

TakaTina1 was impressed:

"Eswatini police working overtime. I just hope the case doesn't get thrown out of court because the suspects can't be arrested for crimes committed in another country."

TreviiRo said:

"I really hope it's true."

Kharrotie wrote:

"So SAPS are useless because it's our neighbouring countries that arrest our criminals."

Llekamania_ posted:

"Let's hope these are the real suspects. He deserves justice."

Meanwhile, some netizens aren't convinced that the news is accurate:

bantu_bhungane said:

"We might have another Senzo Meyiwa trial whereby the wrong people get arrested just for the sake of arresting people."

Kagisure1 wasn't convinced:

"It might be a bought story; I can't believe everything."

Liya_Bukwa posted:

"I don't believe this."

loyisogoniwe responded:

"Mxm, I'll believe it when I see the Guptas."

