The double murder case of rapper AKA and his close friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane will reportedly be solved soon

The slain rapper and his friend were murdered earlier this year in February in Durban

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said though it might take some time, they request some space to achieve this

Bheki Cele announced that the SAPS are close to cracking the double murder case of AKA and his close friend Tebello. Image: @akaworlwide, @tebello.motsoane

Finally, there seems to be a breakthrough with the murderers of slain rapper AKA and chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, recently shared some developments in the case.

SAPS close to cracking AKA's murder case

The double murder case of AKA and his close friend Tibz is close to being cracked and put to bed.

The two were brutally murdered earlier this year in February in Durban outside of a club on Florida Road.

According to News24, Bheki Cele announced during a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, 25 September 2023, that the police service is close to nailing the case and catching those responsible for the death of the slain rapper and his friend Tebello.

Cele also asked the media to be granted some privacy and space for this to succeed.

All this comes after the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said that they found cars and the firearm used to murder the pair. However, earlier in the year, three men who were arrested for this case were released overnight.

He said:

"The vehicles have been located, people have been identified, and the firearm employed in the incident has also been recovered. Consequently, they are currently in pursuit of this specific individual and are nearing the resolution of this case."

Netizens respond to Bheki Cele's claims regarding AKA's case

Shortly after the news spread that Bheki Cele announced the new development of the double murder case, netizens went on social media to share their thoughts and opinions about what the minister had announced.

See the comments below:

@Sihle_16 said:

"The last time they said they knew who they were looking for, they were hot on their heels."

@TULU96000608 replied:

"They have been close since day one."

@Probablybabu wrote:

"He should stop making these announcements. Gives folk (especially family) false hope."

@Pinkdoll_Love responded:

"Its taking forever."

@TherealMel_1 wrote:

"This statement is overused."

@Ddawg86 said:

"This is now sounding like a married man's promise to his side chick."

@Dima_onzima responded:

"Same old song."

