Nota Baloyi gave a hilarious reaction to an old video of Julius Malema attacking General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

In the clip, Julius Malema had pledged to use legal action against Mkhwanazi after he threatened to use force on the protestors

The controversial former music executive's reaction sparked uproar from social media users

Nota Baloyi Amused by Resurfaced Video of Julius Malema Attacking General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Video of Malema attacking Mkhwanazi resurfaces

Outspoken former music executive Nota Baloyi reshared an old video clip of Julius Malema attacking General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In the clip, the Economic Freedom Fighters' President promised to use legal action against KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Mkhwanazi, after he threatened to use combat against demonstrators during the national shutdown protests.

Malema argued that the constitution does not allow such to be used against protesting citizens. While addressing EFF supporters in Church Square in Pretoria, Malema said Mkhwanazi runs the SAPS like his underwear, because he makes changes as he wishes.

“The commissioner of KZN, we must take him to court after this march so that his utterances can be declared invalid and unconstitutional. He said in one of the press conferences that they have now abandoned the police service, and they are now going to use combat. He’s got no such option in the constitution,” Malema said as they prepared to march to the Union Buildings.

"Police service is not his underwear that he changes anyhow he wants," he continued, "Its a service to our people, not the combat."

In light of the recent presser on Sunday, 6 July 2025, Mkhwanazi made some shocking and disturbing allegations of corruption within the government. Nota Baloyi has been very vocal about his stance with Mkhwanazi, and this video came as no surprise. He captioned it "Lol," showing that he somewhat agrees with Malema's views.

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to Nota's views

Netizens are not impressed by Nota's timing of posting the video, sparking an uproar from netizens.

Nota Baloyi sparked a debate between Julius Malema and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's supporters with a resurfaced video.

Here are the reactions below:

@Mafuleka Themba argued:

"Nota, you are very forward."

@luck Love247 stated:

"CIC is telling the truth where it is due."

@sgucci_p said:

"Come on, bruh, this video looks old. Try again, moloi!"

@Ronewa66914845 asked:

"Julius Malema is always on the wrong side of history. What is he talking?"

@Simile224 questioned:

"I don't get the joke. What's wrong with him criticising Mkhwanazi? A logical and reasonable person knows when to call people out and when to give credit where it's due."

@Liba Anthony said:

"Out of all the videos, you had to search for an old one."

@HereWithShit argued:

"Nota, you need to understand that Malema can't be trusted."

@Zenosumma said:

"No wonder he is so quite. He is always against what's right for the people."

Ntsiki raves over Mkhwanazi's qualification

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai was impressed by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after researching his qualifications.

Mazwai pointed out General Mkhwanazi's impressive qualifications, which include two non-policing degrees. Fans aspired to be like Mkhwanazi.

