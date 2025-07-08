Ntsiki Mazwai expressed admiration for General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after researching his qualifications

There’s no doubt that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is the man of the moment after his explosive press conference on Sunday 6 July 2025. The KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner’s impressive qualifications have outspoken activist and multi-talented poet Ntsiki Mazwai swooning.

Mkhwanazi earned Mzansi’s respect after having the nerve to make potentially career-ending allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya. Ntsiki Mazwai joined Mzansi in praising Mkhwanazi and shared his educational qualifications as well as his work experience as a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Which educational qualifications does Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi hold?

The internationally acclaimed poet researched and shared Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s impressive educational qualifications and experience as a member of SAPS.

“General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's credentials are impressive,” Mazwai said.

According to Mazwai, Mkhwanazi holds relevant policing qualifications: a B-Tech degree in Policing and a National Diploma in Police Administration.

As part of his police training, Mkhwanazi received specialised training. He holds a supervisor role qualification in counter-terrorism investigations from the USA and a qualification in bomb disposal from South Africa. He also completed Crisis Response Team Training in the USA.

What work experience does General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have?

Having joined SAPS as a student constable in 1993, Mkhwanazi rose through the ranks to his current rank.

General Mkhawanazi served as the Head of the Special Task Force and Divisional Commissioner for Human Resource Development. He also served as the acting National Commissioner of Police and Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, specialising in counter-terrorism, tactical response, special operations, hostage situations, air wing, and bomb disposal.

The outspoken poet said that, given his educational qualifications and work experience, it was no surprise that he was taking a strong stance against crime in South Africa.

“Given his educational background, it is no wonder that General Mkhwanazi takes a strong stance against crime, ibethiwe ke lendoda. Ayo candre deployment le,” Mazwai praised.

What Mzansi is saying about General Mkhwanazi's qualifications

In the comments section, several netizens shared the same sentiments as Ntsiki Mazwai and praised Mkhwanazi. Others argued that his educational credentials were meaningless.

@SadikiGiven joked:

“He is a weapon formed against ANC Corruption 😂😂 Let him clean the country ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽”

@PulseOnX declared:

“This is the kind of guy we need as Police Miniter or National Commissioner.”

@Mr_Hlalukana requested:

“Could you please post Senzo Mchunu’s credentials I just wanna see something 😭✋🏾”

@aitordri claimed:

“Too bad that means nothing.”

@Judas_Stone said:

“He is very competent. That is where the HATE comes from!”

@Afri_core highlighted:

“The Zuma that you love and support fired Mkhwanazi for cleaning corruption.”

Nota Baloyi warns General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Meanwhile, Ntsiki Mazwai's new friend Nota Baloyi didn't share the same praise for General Mkhwanazi.

Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi warned General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after his explosive press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

Baloyi claimed that by accusing Mchunu, General Mkhwanazi had made the same accusations to Cyril Ramaphosa as the appointing authority. Baloyi warned that no one would save him when the consequences of his press statement caught up with him.

