General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya

In the wake of these allegations, an interview clip of Xolani Khumalo exposing the level of corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS) began trending

Netizens backed Xolani Khumalo's claims with personal experiences from their respective neighbourhoods

An old video of Sizok'thola presenter Xolani Khumalo discussing the level of rot in the South African Police Service (SAPS) has resurfaced following KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive press conference.

During a press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025, General Mkhwanazi sparked mixed reactions after making damning allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Old video of Xolani Khumalo discussing SAPS corruption resurfaces

As South Africans reacted to the explosive allegations made by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, an old video of Xolani Khumalo disclosing the level of corruption within the police resurfaced. On Monday, 7 July 2025, X parody account @GeneralMkhwanaz shared an old video of Xolani Khumalo discussing police corruption in an interview with DJ Sbu on The Hustlers Corner SA podcast episode that premiered on YouTube on 7 November 2025.

In the snippet, Xolani Khumalo shared an incident in which he and the Sizok’thola crew busted a well-protected drug dealer. He said:

“At some point in Durban, you bust a rich drug dealer. You get a whole Brigadier who is in charge of the unit or department in SAPS, they call you and say, ‘Tell your people to stand down. What are you doing there?’”

He said in one instance, the police switched up on him and tried to make him appear as if he was a criminal. Xolani Khumalo said he saw a Brigadier shake with fear of losing his job after being called by a higher office and instructed not to arrest a drug dealer. He told DJ Sbu:

“Imagine, you are at a place to bust a big criminal, then they turn around and make you look like a criminal, and you went there with the police, and they are told to stand down. I have seen a Brigadier shaking, saying, ‘I’m not ready to lose my job.’”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to old video of Xolani Khumalo exposing police corruption

In the comments section, several netizens recounted how Xolani Khumalo’s claims were ignored, while others shared their experiences in their neighbourhoods.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Leshata_Mokgoba remembered:

“Yeah, I remember hearing those rumours on social media but it was ignored 🙁 😔”

@KelePru shared:

“I believe this. In Kimberley, there is a SAPS private investigator who lives two houses away from a drug lord. He tips the drug lord off when it is raiding time.”

@sbxmc explained:

“This is a common problem in the SAPS. We know this because we have friends as police officers. They've given up protecting the country because of their bosses in high positions. They've also been made to look away from crime because they're protecting themselves and their families.”

@SNGU_94 said:

“He must come name and shame whoever that is including that Brigadier.”

General Mkhwanazi and Xolani Khumalo partner to fight crime

Meanwhile, not all police officers are corrupt, as highlighted in a report by Briefly News.

The publication reported that Xolani Khumalo and his team received praise for working with KZN police, especially under General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's leadership, to crack down on crime.

Fans also praised KZN police for partnering with Khumalo, considering that other provinces had refused to do so.

