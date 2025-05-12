Moja Love TV has taken legal steps after the South African Police Service (SAPS) denied its request related to its crime-fighting shows Sizok’thola and Vimba

The DStv channel sent a letter of demand to SAPS seeking a detailed explanation for the refusal

Netizens weighed in with mixed reactions, some accusing SAPS of corruption, while others defended the police

Moja Love confronted SAPS for denying its request for a police escort for 'Sizok'thola' and 'Vimba'. Image: xolanikhumalofoundation/Instagram, MDNnewss/X

Source: UGC

Moja Love isn’t taking the rejection by the South African Police Service (SAPS) lying down. The controversial DStv channel, which is home to popular crime-fighting shows Sizok’thola and Vimba, has challenged a decision by SAPS to deny its request.

Moja Love demands answers from SAPS

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News shared an update on Monday, 12 May, on X.

The blog shared that Moja Love instructed its lawyers to write a letter of demand to SAPS. The channel is requesting a detailed explanation as to why it turned down its request for a police escort for its crime-fighting shows.

Moja Love spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete confirmed that the station is questioning Gauteng Police Commissioner Lt Gen Tommy Mthombeni’s decision to withdraw police escorts. Cekete said Moja Love received a memorandum informing it that station commanders were instructed not to provide escort services in line with legal advice they received.

MDN News shared that Moja Love is willing to ensure that its crime-fighting shows align with police procedure and that they do not break the law during filming.

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Moja Love's response to SAPS

In the comments, several netizens weighed in on Moja Love’s response to SAPS, while others explained why the police turned down Sizok’thola and Vimba’s request.

Here are some of the reactions:

@popmzansi said:

“If our police weren't in bed with our criminals, I would ask why? But we know the answer here.’

@wgodfrey32 argued:

“It's simple, SAPS do not want to be dragged or implicated in the illegal conduct of Moja Love. If they come across criminal activities, let them report to SAPS, rather than requesting an escort and having SAPS witness their illegal conduct.”

@sibusisvilakazi advised:

“They must hire private security. Police resources must be used to serve the communities. SAPS is seriously understaffed.”

@pmatsepane claimed:

“Don’t forget, these police are corrupt to the core. Just ask yourself why they kill each other when one of their members is trying to combat crime? These people are in the pockets of drug dealers, hence their protection.”

@ZThabethe39888 suggested:

“Moja Love is not a crime-fighting agent. They are doing so to promote their business interests and their channel. So, the SAPS cannot be selective in providing assistance or security to certain institutions and not all of them. Let them hire a private company.”

Moja Love demanded answers from SAPS for rejecting its request. Image: xolanikhumalofoundation

Source: Instagram

Xolani Khumalo and Sizok’thola crew accused of breaking the law

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizok’thola host Xolani Khumalo is already in trouble for allegedly breaking the law during a drug search in Johannesburg East.

Xolani allegedly got involved in assault, kidnapping and theft on 24 April 2025. The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) claimed that during a raid in Springs, Xolani and Sizok’thola crew members assaulted seven Nigerians.

NUSA said South African Police Service officers who were present during the drug search did not get involved.

Source: Briefly News