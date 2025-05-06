Paul Mashatile's bodyguards have been acquitted of wrongdoing by the South African Police Services

The eight members of the VIP Protection Unit were filmed brutally assaulting civilians in July 2023

South Africans could not believe that the officers were acquitted, despite the overwhelming evidence

Paul Mashatile’s VIP Protection Unit Acquitted of Wrongdoing by SAPS Despite Video, SA in Disbelief

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Eight of Paul Mashatile’s bodyguards have reportedly been acquitted by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The officers, who were part of the Deputy President’s VIP Protection Unit, were facing 12 charges, including malicious damage to property and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (Assault GBH).

Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu and Moses Fhatuwani are out on R10,000 bail each for an incident that occurred in July 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

They were part of Mashatile‘s security detail that was caught on camera assaulting civilians on the N1 highway near Olivedale in Johannesburg. Video of the incident showed them brandishing rifles and pistols, and mercilessly assaulting the occupants of a VW Polo.

Officers cleared of the charges against them?

According to Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament (MP) Ian Cameron, the officers were cleared of the charges against them by the police. Cameron, who is the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, shared the update on X (formerly Twitter).

“The SAPS has officially acquitted all eight VIP protection unit officers who were filmed assaulting civilians on the N1 in 2023. This is the final insult to victims, and a warning to the public: police brutality will be protected behind closed doors,” the MP said.

Cameron confirmed that as chairperson, he would call for the Police Minister to explain in Parliament why the charges were dropped and also push for criminal prosecution to move forward urgently.

While SAPS cleared them of wrongdoing, the court case will proceed on 10 June 2025.

What you need to know about the case

South Africans were left in disbelief when it was revealed that Paul Mashatile’s bodyguards were accused of assault.

One of the men who was viciously beaten by Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit planned to sue for R1 million.

The African National Congress rallied around the Deputy President, saying he shouldn’t be blamed for the assault.

The VIP protection officers responsible for the brutal N1 assault faced numerous charges for the July 2023 incident.

The eight VIP Protection Unit members were granted bail of R10,000 despite nationwide outrage

South Africans frustrated but not surprised

Social media users weighed in on the news, with many expressing frustration that the officers were acquitted, despite the video evidence showing them assaulting the men.

Cathy du Plessis said:

“That is shocking, as we all saw the assault. There’s no justice in South Africa, as these thugs have friends in high places. What a disgrace.”

Estelle du Toit stated:

“A sad state of affairs indeed. We cannot trust in the law, the police or the government.”

Gregory Garcez added:

“It is official. They are above the law.”

Sandra Cunningham questioned:

“How can they be innocent when they were caught on video? Corruption as always.”

Phumlani Bafana Mtolo asked:

“Even with video evidence, the ANC rule of terror and corruption keeps thriving. Under what merits were they cleared?”

Lebogang Mboweni said:

“Imagine Paul Mashatile being president of SA after 2029😢. We're going to have police being a law unto themselves. These are his bodyguards, and I’m sure strings were pulled to clear them, even though the incident was caught on camera. This is another reason why the ANC must be voted out during the next elections.”

Mashatile’s convoy filmed driving on the wrong side of the road

Briefly News reported that Mashatile's motorcade was caught on camera driving on the wrong side of the N9 in Midrand.

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Annette Deppe shared a video in April of the convoy on the social media platform X.

South Africans were annoyed with Mashatile's actions in light of the previous drama involving his VIP Protection Unit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News