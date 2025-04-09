Paul Mashatile's motorcade was caught on camera driving on the wrong side of the N9 in Midrand

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Annette Deppe shared a video of the convoy on social media platform, X

South Africans were annoyed with Mashatile's actions, while some were not surprised by it at all

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s convoy was caught on camera driving on the wrong side of the road. Image: Ivan Pantic/ Frennie Shivambu

GAUTENG - Paul Mashatile’s VIP convoy is once again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Deputy President’s motorcade has previously been in the news after protection officers were accused of assaulting motorists, and now complaints have been laid against them for erratic driving.

A Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor in the City of Johannesburg took to social media to share a video of Mashatile’s convoy driving on the wrong side of the road.

Councillor shares video of convoy travelling on N9 road

Annette Deppe, a councillor for Ward 132 in Johannesburg, took to X to share a video of a convoy travelling on the N9, a provincial road in Midrand. The convoy, which Deppe said belonged to Mashatile, was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road.

A motorist was forced to pull over as the convoy, led by a police vehicle, passed by. The incident happened on 8 April 2025, shortly before 5 pm.

You can watch the video of the convoy below.

Mashatile is not the only Deputy President to be in the news over the actions of his motorcade. In July 2022, David Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident on the N1, but the then-deputy wasn't in the vehicle at the time.

Deppe questions legality of actions

Deppe questioned the legality of the escort, asking why there was a need for such a display.

“What could possibly warrant the presence of six flashing light vehicles, especially as they navigate provincial roads in a manner that endangers public safety? The residents of Midrand and surrounding communities deserve to know the reasons behind Mr Mashatile's actions,” she said.

She added that the convoy often did this when there was traffic.

This is not the first time that Paul Mashatile's convoy has been in trouble for its actions on the road. Image: Loanna Hoffmann

South Africans are annoyed with Mashatile’s actions

The video sparked criticism from many who expressed disappointment in the actions of Mashatile’s motorcade.

@eljaysa suggested:

“Maybe he was late for his favourite soapie.”

@zandy_thabethe said:

“He is going to issue a flimsy statement and expect the nation to swallow it. This guy thinks he is some dictator, a rebel somewhere in Africa. My hate for this political party grows in leaps by day.”

@mrabbit44 stated:

“Next level of banana republic unlocked.”

@SkyeZedA claimed:

“Not surprised. His blue light bullies beat up road users for not moving fast enough.”

@maluma_vbs noted:

“A politician who does good work wouldn't need to protect themselves from the people.”

@Busybee2605:

“This is so dangerous.”

@PolyannaBrey:

“He's built up a reputation already. He is a law unto himself.”

@duncan_law43764:

“Amazing, they really are a law unto themselves.”

Automobile Association slams Blue Light Brigades

Briefly News reported that the Automobile Association (AA) noted with concern the number of high-speed motorcades on the highways.

The AA expressed concern that the Blue Light Brigades had developed a reputation for bullying other motorists on the road.

South Africans want politicians to be treated like ordinary motorists and to drive themselves everywhere they go.

