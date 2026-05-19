Amapiano hitmaker Boohle is making headlines after WhatsApp conversations between an event promoter and her manager went viral

In the chats, the promoter tried to book Boohle in Muldersdrift, but was received by a rude manager who gave cheeky responses

Mzansi called the manager to order and advised Boohle to act now before she loses out on bookings, seeing that the promoter said he was not interested in booking her anymore

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Boohle’s manager was allegedly rude to an event's promoter, which cost her an event. Image: Boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

South African amapiano musician Boohle was a trending topic after screenshots from a WhatsApp conversation between her manager and an event promoter went viral.

In the pictures, a promoter wanted to know if Boohle would be available for a performance in Mildersdrift in September 2026. After being ignored for a while, the manager was quoted R80,000, but disputed this as he was previously told to pay R30,000.

In a series of messages, Boohle's manager, who identified himself as Rock, gave cheeky responses to the questions asked by the promoter.

Check out the rest of the conversations below:

SA debates Boohle's manager's behaviour

Mzansi reacted to Boohle's manager's response, saying he is hurting Boohle's chances of securing more bookings if this conversation is real and if he might be speaking like this with other promoters.

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@TheAudioLabSA reacted:

"Sometimes the biggest challenge for an artist isn’t competition, but the people handling the business around them. There have been growing conversations about how difficult it is to work through Rocksolid when trying to book @BoohleSA, with some people feeling the communication and professionalism could be handled much better."

The X post continues, "A manager is supposed to make business easier, build strong relationships, and create opportunities for the artist not to become part of the frustration. Also, there needs to be clarity on roles. Is Rocksolid fully focused on being Boohle’s manager, or is he focused on his own DJ career? Trying to balance both is possible, but only when it doesn’t blur priorities or create unnecessary tension around the artist’s brand and bookings."

Boohle’s manager costs her a gig. Image: Boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@__coco_smooth reacted:

"You cannot be managed by someone trying to make it in the industry as well. Managers have to stay in the background and play their role."

@MatlhogonoloOr1 replied:

"Lol, the manager is rude. If I were her, I’d fire him immediately. clearly he’s done this before and left offers out of arrogance."

@Mr_Diabolical_ defended the manager:

"This is bs, how is the broer supposed to respond?? Beg people to book boohle?? Nah man. He is doing an amazing job."

Boohle bags reality TV show gig

In a previous report from Briefly News, Boohle recently bagged a reality TV show, Inside Life: City Girls Are Up.

Boohle spoke about bagging the show and what she would like her fans to see about her life off-camera. She said this would give fans an inside look at her life.

Source: Briefly News