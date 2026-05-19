On Monday, 18 May 2026, Rachel Kolisi shared photos from a hospital bed surrounded by her loved ones after being admitted to an undisclosed medical facility

In a light-hearted post, shared on her official Instagram account, Siya Kolisi's former wife shared why she landed in a hospital bed and the treatment she received

Fans and friends rallied support for Rachel in the comments following her unexpected hospital update

Rachel Kolisi shared photos from a hospital bed. Image: rachelkolisi, albrightclub

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram and shared two photos of herself in a hospital bed. The former Springbok WAG also shared why she was hospitalised.

Rachel Kolisi was on a nationwide tour screening her debut documentary, Falling Forward. The project was also accompanied by her memoir, also titled Falling Forward.

Rachel Kolisi shares photos from a hospital bed

On Monday, 18 May 2026, Rachel took to her official Instagram account and shared pictures from a hospital bed at an undisclosed medical facility. In a light-hearted caption, Rachel shared why she was hospitalised, suggesting that she had fallen because of exhaustion, and that she was treated with pain medication.

“Had a few ideas for the caption of this one! 😂Took @fallingforward__ a little too seriously. POV: when you carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. Nothing like friendship. Doctors said, ‘Take a load off.’ I got competitive,” part of the caption read.

She reassured her followers not to worry about her. The photos showed that her daughter and son, as well as their uncle, Dale Smith, and his wife, Carli-Ann Smith, Rachel’s sister Tabitha Parkin and Rachel's friend Lauren Budde visited her in the hospital.

“On a serious note, all is well. What a blessing it is to be loved 🥹♥️” the caption further read.

See the photos of Rachel Kolisi in a hospital bed below:

Fans send love after Rachel Kolisi shares unexpected hospital update

The post gained traction on Instagram and sparked reactions in the comments.

Here are some of the comments:

chadpottierfitness joked:

“Looks like you’ll be fine to train on Wednesday 🙌”

thomson_jane shared:

“Hope you feel better really soon, Rachel. All of us (every single one) in South Africa sends their love and healing thoughts to you ❤️”

kend_eagar remarked:

“Just started reading your book and downloaded Rescued by Lauren Dargle onto my playlist. Get better, and welcome to the falling club - I am a seasoned member. 💜”

reallyineedaname said:

“Welcome to ‘Falling Forward Club’ 👏 6-inch laceration on the forehead, fractured shoulder and fractured elbow. Currently on week 10, on the mend. Best part was getting healthier and realising how amazing the body is at mending itself! Slow and steady healing! ❤️‍🩹 (on the upside, we live in the age of the internet and streaming services 😉)”

nerinawilkinsonplasticsurgeon gushed:

“Still sharing that beautiful smile even when you're in the hospital. ❤️”

Rachel Kolisi shared why she was hospitalised. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi talks divorced life and keeping the Kolisi name

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi shared a candid update about how she is dealing with life as a divorced woman.

On 16 March 2026, Rachel had a sit-down where she answered questions about her life as a divorcee and addressed her continued use of the Kolisi surname.

Source: Briefly News