Following her divorce from Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi, Rachel continues to thrive after sharing pictures of her staying fit and opening up about her relationship

Rachel drew admiration from local fans after opening up about truths about her relationship and what she has learned from her experience

Local netizens showered Rachel with praise on social media as they backed her to continue her life as a devoted mother

Rachel Kolisi shared 11 truths about her relationship after her high-profile divorce with Springbok skipper Siya.

The couple recently rocked Mzansi with news of their divorce, and since then, Rachel has continued to gain admiration through uplifting social media posts.

Siya Kolisi's ex-wife, Rachel, has remained a devoted mother after their divorce. Image: rachelkolisi.

Source: Instagram

Since the divorce, Rachel has been active on social media, posting pictures of her fitness regime, fashion sense, and quality time with her children.

Rachel Kolisi shares truths she learned in 2024

Rachel shares her truths in the Instagram post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the Instagram post, Rachel shared the truths alongside pictures of her getting into shape and planning a family trip to Australia.

While Rachel continues to impress on social media, Siya played a starring role in the Boks’ successful European tour and was seen attending church without his family.

Fans praise Rachel

Local netizens praised Rachel on social media, saying they agreed with the truths she shared on Instagram.

Denealb admires Rachel:

“Wow, you look incredible. Well done on all your hard work.”

Natasha Rose Liesner thanked Rachel:

“Thank you for brightening our day.”

Dr Palesa van Rooyen supports Rachel:

“I love seeing you win.”

Andrea Florence agrees:

“Love this ‘saying yes all the time is exhausting’.”

Mel says Rachel is loved:

“You are loved, Rachel.”

Bare Africa Design notes the couple’s bond:

“He loves you forever and always!! More than you can think or imagine.”

MMB is a fan:

“Go, Rachel!!!!!”

Dee /Mompreneur is a follower:

“Love your posts.”

Karyn De Wet likes the pics:

“Looking so good, wow.”

Thamsanqa Tshabalala Tshabalala backs Rachel:

“Amen.”

Resurfaced video shows Siya Kolisi’s emotions

As reported by Breifly News, Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi was seen weeping at his wedding via an old video that resurfaced on social media.

The Bok skipper recently divorced his wife Rachel, who has been active on social media since the separation, while Siya dived into his commitments for his country and Sharks.

Source: Briefly News