Kaizer Chiefs star defender Aden McCarthy showed off his luxurious Volkswagen R-Line on Instagram and got netizens raving

Mzansi and fellow footballers reacted to the stylish ride, praising the young defender's lifestyle and choice

The top-tier VW R-Line is estimated to cost over R1 million, according to Volkswagen SA

Kaizer Chiefs star defender Aden McCarthy is living the soft life off the pitch. The young talent recently gave fans a glimpse into his lifestyle when he posted snaps of himself on Instagram, posing with a top-of-the-range Volkswagen R-Line , and South Africans had a lot to say.

The sleek VW R-Line, known for its luxurious features and sporty edge, turned heads on social media as McCarthy shared an array of pictures behind the wheel.

Some of McCarthy’s teammates , both at club and national level , were among the admirers, including Inacio Miguel, Jamie Webber, and Gape Moralo, who all acknowledged the ride.

According to Volkswagen South Africa, the car could be worth over R1 million, making it a serious statement of style and success.

Mzansi flood the comments section with admiration

Here’s what some had to say:

@50smlye

"on top of my things"

@sirino

"you have a lot of money"

@boys_vm

"Mr McCarthy"

@pretty

"damn"

@clyde

"Cape Town you been good to this boy"

@makhathini

"okay okay lemme not say anything"

@tiaabar

"my braddddaaa"

@brittany

"love it"

@thando

"niceeeeeeeeeee"

@zolaluthuli

"ntwana"

@ nurdeeny

"too muchhh"

@simonrathabu

"young rich man,im happy boy"

@tman

"congrats skipper"

@beckhustler

"cheese boi"

@codename

"it's up"

@inamtiba

"wow"

@jaredfyn

"clean"

