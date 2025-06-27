Legendary South African footballer Lucas Radebe has been left disappointed by his former club, Kaizer Chiefs, after their recent decision to sign two ex-Orlando Pirates players

The Soweto giants snapped up Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane for free this summer after their contracts with the Sea Robbers ended this month

Radebe's claims about the Glamour Boys' recent approach on transfers was backed up by fans who strongly agreed with him on social media

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe has called out his former club Kaizer Chiefs over their decision to sign two ex-Orlando Pirates players ahead of next season.

The Glamour Boys have reportedly acquired the services of Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane on free transfers after they were released by their city rivals, Pirates, at the end of their contracts.

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan earlier complained about Amakhosi going for the two players, as he believes they should be focusing on signing better, younger players to rebuild their squad.

Lucas Radebe admits he felt let down with Kaizer Chiefs' acquisition of former Orlando Pirates players Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane. Photo: Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

Radebe let down by Chiefs for signing ex-Pirates duo

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Radebe questioned his former club Kaizer Chiefs for deciding to bring Mako and Monyane to Naturena this summer.

The Kaizer Chiefs legend believes the Soweto giants are heading down a path they are not known for, opting for players who are free agents in recent years.

The Leeds United icon, who was recently appointed as the English club's global ambassador, advised that Amakhosi need a proper scouting system that focuses on finding new talent, rather than signing free agents.

Thabiso Monyane is set to join Kaizer Chiefs on a free transfer this summer. Photo: thabiso_monyane

Source: Instagram

“I think it’s not what Kaizer Chiefs used to be,” said the Leeds United legend.

“I think we need to have a proper scouting system where they are looking for new talent. Nowadays, football is changing. For coaches to do well, they need ready players.

“For me, I think this approach let us down. It’s all about development now, going to the grassroots and discovering players who are hungry enough to make it at this level of the game.”

Several Kaizer Chiefs fans agreed with Radebe about his submission over Amakhosi's decision to sign former Pirates defenders.

Reaction as Radebe calls out Kaizer Chiefs

SihleTGeneral10 commented:

"Lucas Radebe is spot on on that department."

_Bernard17 said:

"He's 100% right, actually since the decline of Chiefs started poor acquisitions have contributed to the slow demise of the club, every transfer window they sign players who don't deserve to play for the club."

SDB Junior added:

"Many of us Chiefs fans have been hugely disappointed by that. It's not ambitious enough, to challenge Sundowns, let alone Pirates."

MinisterWP implied:

"When supporters say it they are called names. Soo, well its a family business let them do as they wish."

itisjusstooeazy shared:

"I've said it before and I'll say it again... As long as Chiefs is under the management of the Motaung family, they will go absolutely nowhere. Nepotism is destructive, even in family businesses... And you know what they say about family fortunes and 3rd generations..."

Bafana legend backs Nabi to continue as Chiefs coach

Briefly News also reported that a former South African international has thrown his support behind Nasreddine Nabi despite uncertainty over his future at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana legend believes the Tunisian manager needs more time at the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News