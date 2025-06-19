Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan has shared his thoughts on the Glamour Boys' decision to sign two Orlando Pirates stars, Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako, this summer.

The Soweto giants are trying to bolster their squad ahead of next season and are also making some moves in the transfer market.

Chiefs are said to have snapped up Mako and Monyane on free transfers this summer after they were both released by the Sea Robbers at the end of their respective contracts.

The deals are yet to be confirmed by Kaizer Chiefs as they are waiting for their contracts to expire at the end of this month, but the deals are all but done.

Amakhosi had a poor season in the Betway Premiership missing out on top eight finish on the last day of the season, but ended the campaign with a title after defeating Pirates in the final of the Nedbank Cup.

Khan slams Kaizer Chiefs for signing Mako & Monyane

In a recent interview with FARPost, Khan criticised his former team for choosing to sign Mako and Monyane on free transfers this summer, rather than looking for young players to start their rebuilding project with.

“If they were the calibre that could make an impact, why did Orlando Pirates let them go?” the former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach asked during the interview.

“When you are pushing to build a team, you need to go get young players who can grow into the system. I think many clubs try to save by not spending on transfers, but that has a negative effect in the long run.

“Take nothing away from the two players, they are very good players, but can they improve the present Kaizer Chiefs team?” he asked again.

“I think they’re fine players, but can they take the Glamour Boys to the next level? I’ll have to wait and see. At Chiefs, you need players who can take the level of your squad higher.”

Source: Briefly News