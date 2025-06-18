Radio personality Warras has welcomed Elon Musk's R500m pledge to assist South African schools with free Starlink broadband

The media personality said this will disrupt the status quo, and do away with handing out free t-shirts as a way of promising a better future

Social media users are on the fence about this move and have given a mix of reactions to Warras' post

Warras says Elon Musk's Starlink donation will benefit schools immensely. Image: Shady_Luker/X, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

South African radio star Warras gave a very scathing reaction to Elon Musk's plan to provide free broadband to South African schools.

Warras reacts to Elon's Starlink move

Taking to X on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, DJ Warras reacted to a report suggesting that Elon Musk's Starlink has pledged R500m for local schools. This is a move to gain approval from the government to operate Starlink in Mzansi.

In a scathing post, Warras believes that this move will disrupt the status quo. He also believes that this is the key to a prosperous future, and does away with handing out free t-shirts.

"Well, well, effing well. When some of us said this a few months ago, the other squad on this app were crying. Elon was always gonna come in heavy with Starlink. Free internet for millions," he remarked.

Warras also believes Elon can do more for the schools, like providing electronics in addition to his broadband services. As a man of his wealth, he stated that this would not hurt his pockets at all.

"He should add tablets/laptops /smart phones for all the school kids (a drop in the ocean for him) and really switch the game up. If he doubles that data to 1 billion, the amount of minds that will be liberated by free access to the internet will seriously mess up the status quo. Thinking that grants and free t-shirts are the formula for a prosperous future - will officially be a thing of the past. Then the people will see that they keep voting for thieves. Who live like kings while they suffer in poverty. @elonmusk, Shot boetie," he added.

Warras is in full support of Elon Musk introducing Starlink to Mzansi. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to Warras' post

The post ignited a heated debate among social media users who are on the fence about this move. Some people are in support of Musk's Starlink operating in the country, unlike others, like Nota Baloyi, who said this will give children access to sites they are not supposed to be on.

@lavidaNOTA argued:

"You’ll struggle to find a school for your kids where they aren’t addicted to adult sites. What we need is water in our communities so that we can be self-sufficient, especially out of the urban areas."

@Bizlifestyle4 said:

"We don't want Starlink here."

@Don_Bhiza added:

"Kids will use free Starlink to watch adult movies, download movies/series and go on TikTok the whole day."

@fredweid shared:

"I really hope so. Bringing the internet to the most rural parts of South Africa, will at the very least, mean opportunities for people to build their communities. There are a host of stories of rural people innovating. Imagine what they would be able to do with Starlink and Grok."

Donald, Elon is scared of EFF, says Julius

In a previous report from Briefly News, EFF leader Julius Malema used Youth Day celebrations to take a shot at US President Donald Trump and Starlink owner, Elon Musk

Malema claimed that both men were scared of his political party.

Source: Briefly News