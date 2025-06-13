Ramaphosa Asks Flood Victims to Be Patient as Government Assesses Damage

President Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on an inspection loco visit to the Eastern Cape flood-affected areas

Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and asked people to be patient with the government

He said that the government follow processes and that things do not happen immediately but in due time

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Eastern Cape flood victims to remain patient while government teams continue to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains.

Ramaphosa extended condolences to the affected families and assured them that help would come. Image: NatinalCogta/X

What did Ramaphosa say?

Speaking to over 100 displaced residents at Sinolwazi Senior Secondary School in Decoligny, one of the areas hardest hit by the floods, Ramaphosa acknowledged the suffering of those affected but stressed that assistance would follow once proper procedures are completed.

The president said that assessments must be carried out before any support is provided, and while people may expect immediate action due to his visit, government operations follow specific processes.

Floods earlier in the week caused widespread destruction and claimed at least 78 lives. Ramaphosa extended condolences to the affected families and assured them that help would come, but asked for patience as officials continue their evaluations.

Morgues are overwhelmed

Alongside President Ramaphosa was Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi. Modsoaledi said that the morgues in the affected areas are overwhelmed. He said that he came personally because he had been receiving reports from a distance. The minister acknowledged that health facilities in Mthatha are not up to standard. He said that the facilities are not capable of handling a disaster of this kind.

He said that it is their job to see that the deceased individuals get the necessary post-mortem care. The minister said that they will be assisted and have been called to come and identify their families.

Floods earlier in the week caused widespread destruction and claimed at least 78 lives. Arrive Alive, Newsnote/X

South African weighs in

Social media users expressed their opinions regarding the government's handling of the disaster.

@Nicole_Barlow1 said:

"You're an absolute clown 🤡. Do the right thing and resign."

@Yoniem5 said:

"Eastern Cape Province have been a very loyal supporter of ANC, but their situation remains the same a very disadvantaged province in every aspect. Anc, you should be embarrassed that province birthed freedom fighters like Nelson Mandela and more."

@pookiepolls said:

"Why do you not rather send a trained councillor to console them and do you actual job."

@FanyanaMofokeng said:

"It can not be, for your entire presidency, EC, annually allocated millions for infrastructure projects yet, year in, year out, you must attend funerals or disaster due to floods that are clearly mismanagement of funds meant for infrastructure projects linked."

@MenCalled said:

"The endless lip service is exhausting. Stop talking and do something for your country, just once."

@Sbo19DarkBeauty said:

"Console and support then back to mansion?? How about to report to them how the government will help them to rebuild and provide timelines Mr Pres?"

@marnak72 said:

"Why don’t you rather fix the infrastructure that this type of thing won’t happen again? To little to late."

@rex__leonum said:

"You and your tsotsi-government have had 30 years to build disaster management processes, and when you implemented a nation-wide lockdown during the Covid-19 scam."

Hlabisa call for relocation of flood victims

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa called for the relocation of residents affected by the floods in the Eastern Cape.

Hlabisa urged the government to move residents living in low-lying areas to safer and suitable areas.

