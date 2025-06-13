The Eastern Cape province was hit with a deadly flood, which was caused by the bad weather on Tuesday, 10 June

One of the celebrities to share their opinions on the matter was Ntsiki Mazwai, who was alarmed by how netizens responded to this tragedy

The devastating floods have claimed the lives of 78 people, and this sparked outrage among some people

Ntsiki Mazwai was shocked by the manner in which people responded to the Eastern Cape floods. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

South African poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai was alarmed by the "silence" among netizens regarding the Eastern Cape flooding. The death toll of the deadly floods has risen to 78.

Ntsiki Mazwai on SA's response to flooding

Mazwai took to X to relay her thoughts on the non-existent uproar regarding this tragedy, which has since been regarded as a national state of disaster. The media personality asked people why they were relaxed, because people died as a result of the natural disaster.

"Why are you guys so relaxed about the Eastern Cape floods? Is it not humans who perished?"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Check out Ntsiki's X post.

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki's post

South Africans engaged in a heated debate in Ntsiki Mazwai's comments section. Some people were pointing fingers at the ruling party, with some reprimanding this practice.

Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to the Eastern Cape Floods and SA's "relaxation". Image: Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions:

@Black_motaung shared:

"Our thoughts are with the people of EC. My hate for ANC won't take away my ubuntu, sis Ntsiki!"

@BlaqSabali argued:

"Eastern Cape province demonstrates a bigger problem that we will face across the country in the future, but because we are shortsighted."

@BloemSchalk said:

"I extend my condolences to the individuals who have been impacted by the tragedies in the Eastern Cape."

@buthelezimag1 stated:

"Even the ANC is not saying anything about them. Come next elections, they will win with 100% of votes.

@Meticulous_K stated:

"I think South Africans are mad at the Carte Blanche province because they do not listen during elections."

@ThabisoGum36509 stated:

"Don't count on anyone. More than 400 died in KZN floods, and there was no care in the world. So I'm not surprised by all this relaxing."

@TMkhonza1986 questioned:

"I am so disappointed, but this was anticipated last week already, so were the emergency services not prepared, especially for more vulnerable areas. How does an 11-year-old child sit in a tree at 6 am, and 5 hours later, still no help?"

@ndivhuwothenga stated:

"They are human beings. The provincial government must quickly put together an application to be declared a disaster-hit area and access disaster management funds."

@malume_wami stated:

"People do acknowledge the historical context of the disasters, and they are saying, maybe try a different political organisation."

Anele Mdoda reacts to EC floods

In a previous report from Briefly News, another celebrity to vocalise their thoughts on the deadly Eastern Cape floods, which have claimed the lives of 78 people, was Anele Mdoda.

The radio presenter said this was a tragic event. She also lamented how she felt, saying the system failed the people by allowing them to build houses in such an area.

Source: Briefly News