Radio personality Anele Mdoda weighed in on the deadly Eastern Cape floods, which have claimed the lives of 78 people

Mdoda said this was a tragic occurrence and that the system failed the people by allowing them to build houses in such an area

Mzansi agreed with Anele Mdoda, and some people want heads to roll and someone to be held accountable for this tragedy

The death toll after the devastating floods in the Eastern Cape rose to 78, leaving the country shattered. Anele Mdoda reacted to the incident, pointing out a failure in the system.

Anele reacts to 78b deaths in Mthatha

Taking to X (Twitter), Anele Mdoda shared her views on the tragic loss of lives following the disruptive weather on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. At the time of Anele's post on 12 June 2025, the number sat at 49. However, more bodies were recovered and reached a staggering 78.

Anele pointed out how the municipality failed the homeowners by allowing them to build their homes on a flood line. The 947 radio star echoed many people's sentiments on an error in the land appointment system. After the death toll climbed to 67, it was declared a national state of disaster.

"49 [78] people dead in Mthatha. That is a proper disaster. Houses built on a flood line. We are failing. This is tragic," she wrote.

Check out her X post below:

SA reacts to Anele's post

Netizens relayed their opinions on Anele Mdoda's post, saying she should try and help out where she can.

@TalentNyonie said:

"That's a lot of people to die from negligence."

@luyolomkentane reacted:

"I thought Premier Oscar Mabuyane would have declared a state of disaster by now! Imbi lanto!"

@Ngubenil replied:

"I just heard the @SAWeatherServic Snr Forecastor indicate this is NORMAL winter weather in the province. Normal weather conditions are killing scores in the Oscar Mabuyane-led province."

@popmzansi stated:

"There are no words! Our government continues to fail us, and the most vulnerable suffer the worst."

@Tman28196684 mentioned:

"For EC and KZN, there should be proactive environmental assessments to avoid such disasters from happening in future."

@soso_spayi asked:

"Black Coffee, Betusile and other celebrities are donating. You claim Mthatha in your interviews, let's see you at work, not tweeting."

@lesiba_lj shared:

"May their souls rest in peace."

@MJ_Mahlaela asked:

"Could things have been done differently, given early warnings? How prepared was the province? Did communication go out on time? Did the community know what to do? Too many questions must be answered, heads must roll, especially if there was a slight chance deaths could have been avoided."

