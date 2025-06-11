South African radio star Anele Mdoda took to social media to show off her cooking skills

The Anele And The Club on 947 radio host posted four X pictures of her preparing a mouthwatering meal for her husband

Mzansi to the comments to hype Mdoda, soon-to-be Mrs James, and said she looked stunning

Celebrated radio personality Anele Mdoda is well into her makoti era and slaying it! The star posted several photos showing off her cooking skills in the kitchen.

Anele Mdoda cooked a mouthwatering meal for her husband. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda posts pics cooking

The Anele And The Club on 947 presenter took to X on Tuesday night, 10 June 2025, to share some stunning photos of her preparing a scrumptious meal for her husband, Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James.

Mdoda was wearing a stunning MaXhosa multicoloured dress, and her hair was laid to the Gods, while dishing up the food. Check out the stunning X pictures below:

SA reacts to Anele Mdoda's photos

Fans reacted to Anele Mdoda's pictures, and they hyped her up:

@StheNgcobo_ said:

"Sebenza koti (Work it, wifey.)"

@TeffuJoy complimented:

"Aw man, the food looks like you."

@M_sankie asked:

"Please share your recipe for that corn salad. I love the one from Ukko so much, but it didn’t turn out the way I needed it to turn out when I tried it."

@MasakuuuL gushed:

"Serious question — How do I become smart and beautiful like you?"

@LawPolitics said:

"You look so stunning, woman."

@Lekitlanetumel2 asked:

"Anele, why do I feel like you bought that food and just warned the food?"

@Erickmabunda asked:

"Those images. Let's exchange smartphones, you can have mine, I'll gladly take yours."

@namseiM said:

"Meatless Tues or road to the big day?Chickpea curry."

@MeninaValorieZA asked:

"Can I have your Mexican sweetcorn recipe please, Mama. Tried the TikTok ones, they were awful."

Anele and hubby go on vacation

As if being couple goals on their almost-big day was not enough, Anele Mdoda and Buzza James posted heartwarming photos from their vacation.

The lovebirds flew to Germany for the UEFA Champions League finale. They posted cute photos of their meals, ice-cold beers and loved-up pictures.

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James went to Germany. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Prior to that, James said Anele is an answered prayer. He penned a cute note to Anele saying he was grateful to have her in his life.

"You are my new dawn, my morning sun after the longest night. Just as the Scripture speaks of a world transformed by God's light, so has my world been transformed by your presence," he shared.

"You carry a light that no darkness can overcome. It is in your kindness, your laughter, your wisdom, and your unwavering faith. Through every season, you rise—graceful, radiant, and powerful. As God's glory rises upon you, I am in awe of how deeply He must love me to have entrusted me with your heart," he continued.

He posted some cute photos from their engagement party in Johannesburg.

Anele and James sing at wedding

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda and her husband, Buzza James, had a time at the ceremony as they sang along to some of the jams and even joined Ringo Madlingozi during his performance.

Fans gushed over the lovely couple and noted that they have shared so many beautiful moments together.

