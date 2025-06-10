Thembi Seete's new pictures had South Africans convinced that she doesn't age

The Boom Shaka member and TV personality's ageless beauty is the talk of the social media streets, and fans just can't get enough

Mzansi showed love to the gorgeous Thembi and said she looked much younger than she was

Thembi Seete showed off her ageless beauty in her new pictures. Images: thembiseete_.

Fans said Thembi Seete looked like a breath of fresh air in her new pictures, that she hadn't aged a day!

Thembi Seete stuns in new pictures

The gorgeous Thembi Seete never fails to leave the internet swooning over her, whether it's her sense of style or work in the entertainment space.

Today, fans were left in awe after the Boom Shaka lead singer shared a new photo dump on 6 June 2025 while attending a press briefing ahead of the King of Joburg premiere scheduled for 13 June.

Thembi Seete looked stunning at the 'Kings of Joburg' press briefing. Image: thembiseete_.

The stylish singer, who recently celebrated her 48th birthday, wore a fitted striped tuxedo jumpsuit, accentuating her hourglass figure while making her look elegant and classy.

Briefly News shared a look inside the premiere night of the series' anticipated third season, hosting some of the country's most-loved celebs and tastemakers.

Fans react to Thembi Seete's stunning pictures

Mzansi can't get over how gorgeous Thembi looks, saying she was ageing backwards:

tman_motumi asked:

"What are you eating and drinking? You're ageing really well!"

olwethu_thiso was stunned:

"The fountain of youth. You look exceptional, my love."

Mzansi said Thembi Seete was ageing backwards. Image: thembiseete_.

matomemajutla joked:

"Thembi, why does it look like you're having trouble getting older? You look younger every day. You're so hot!"

i_mthiya posted:

"When they define exceptional women with beauty and brains all in one, @thembiseete_ will be the picture, the name and description."

officiallebza shot his shot:

"Saw her live jive, walking right past me at Bushfire, so poised and listen... any day, anywhere, anyhow. We can Boom Shaka."

Real_neristo was stunned:

"She doesn't age at all!"

nkosilerato8 poste:

"Thembi, you are ageing so beautifully, are you even ageing? You look 20-something."

nompumelelombanj gushed at Thembi Seete:

"She is the main character in everything for me, since I was eight years old."

Thembi Seete's dance moves get roasted

Sadly, the reactions to her dance moves were nothing like those for her stunning pics.

Thembi Seete recently joined a dance challenge and showed off her moves to Rema's smash hit, Calm Down, and netizens had nothing good to say about her dancing.

Previously, Briefly News shared more reactions to the carefree singer showing off her moves while vibing to Busta 929's Gqoz Gqoz, and once again, had peeps trolling her:

Nelisile_Qang said:

"Still trying to get the knees to disease with ease, I see."

Source: Briefly News