Thembi Seete has been consistently serving looks on Idols SA and never dropped the ball

The singer/ actress stunned fans with her latest look that even Somizi Mhlongo gave a 10/ 10

Thembi showed love to her designer, Otsile Sefolo and his team who also received praise from SomGaga

Thembi Seete has been serving looks on Idols SA and leaving fans' jaws dropped with each appearance. The actress recently debuted her latest look, an Egyptian-inspired outfit courtesy of Otsile Sefolo.

Otiz as he goes by, has been providing the Boom Shaka star with some of the best ensembles for the show and received praise not only from Thembi and her supporters but from Somizi Mhlongo as well.

Thembi Seete stuns in her latest Idols SA outfit

Idols SA has been graced with some of the best and worst outfits to date but you can bet your bottom dollar that Thembi Seete has always been consistent with serving looks.

The singer/ actress recently hit the show with another Otsile Sofolo number and penned a heartfelt note to the team for always making sure she looks her best:

"Your dedication and hard work have not only helped me project the right image but have also made my work and life so much easier."

Somizi Mhlongo showered Thembi and Otiz with praise for pulling off the look:

"You've never dropped the ball, you always look gorgeous. Your relationship with Otiz is a match made in fashion heaven. I admire you for giving your heart on the floor when it comes to show business."

Mzansi praises Thembi Seete's outfit

Fans and followers praised Thembi Seete for her breath-taking look and for always going above and beyond for Idols SA:

bontle.modiselle said:

"Insane!"

kefilwe_mabote responded:

"Queen!"

msmanche commented:

"So beautiful sis, you & O are such a dynamic duo!"

moneoa gushed:

"Haaaaaaaa!"

ljhpr said:

"This is just too beautiful!"

mkhize_yaya posted:

"You always giving 10/ 10 for meee!"

thefreckledfacegirl added:

"You’re definitely fighting with us Tee haibo!"

Idols SA gears up for finale

In more Idols SA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Idols SA's top three, Princess, Thabo, and Faith prepping for the show's epic finale.

The singing competition has been running for over a decade and was announced to be coming to an end, to many South Africans' delight.

Envic Booysen recently opened up about his experience on the show and his plans for his music career.

