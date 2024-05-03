On Instagram Live, aspiring singer Liyema Pantsi asked her fans to watch over her teddy bear Benny

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant pulled in 1700 viewers who gladly watched her teddy

The star is currently basking in the success of her latest song with Cici, titled Impumelelo, and is getting a lot of attention

Former reality TV star Liyema 'Liema' Pantsi has a wild sense of humour. Embarking on a TikTok trend, the singer asked her fans to watch something special for her.

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestant Liema gave her fans the huge task of watching her teddy bear. Image: @liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Liyema asks fans to watch Teddy

In her recent Instagram Live session, aspiring singer Liema asked her fans to watch over her teddy bear named Benny.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant managed to pull in over 1700 viewers who were excited to watch her teddy bear for her. Liema said she wanted to fetch her charger and asked her supporters to look after Benny for a few minutes.

Her fan X user @CheckYaSef said:

"This one is still stressing her fans post-show. She asked us to watch her teddy bear while she goes to get her charger, and over 1,700 of us stayed put, I have suffered."

Fans gish over Liema's teddy

The singer left her supporters in stitches with her odd request.

@Zoeky15:

"At my big age, I stayed tuned."

@Yaabe1379910:

"Liema is that undiluted chaos. She is on a different level."

@PureFaith3:

"Even my fave was there babysitting Benny Lama."

Liema enjoys success of new single

The singer is currently revelling in the success of her latest release with talented singer Cici called Impumelelo.

The attention she is getting is also because of the love her supporters have for her.

Cici even said DJ Tira gave their collaboration a huge thumbs up.

"@djtira gave #Impumelelo a thumbs up.. @liyema_pantsi we did it baby #afrotainmentmarquee."

Even DJ Tira said Liema is the next best thing.

