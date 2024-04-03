Afrotainment boss DJ Tira has shown his love to former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liyema Pantsi

DJ Tira said the former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestant Liyema is the next best thing. Image: @djtira, @liyema_pantsi

Tira says Liyema is the next it girl

On X, Afrotainment boss DJ Tira gave a shout-out to former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liyema Pantsi.

DJ Tira was confident in his remarks when he said Liyema is the next big thing and added that he never lies when it comes to such predictions. In his post, Tira said:

"The next BIG thing >>>> @liemapantsi. You know I never lie."

Fans excited for Liyema

Liyema's supporters lauded DJ Tira for endorsing the singer and for backing her on his social media account. Many cannot help but wonder if Tira is looking to sign her.

@BaogusN:

"Yassss djtira!!! Please don't sleep on her!"

@Zandipatricia1:

"God bless you Malume ...we can't wait."

@gistwhere:

"Yho! That's big so happy for her! Thank you."

@_lihlemsomii:

"You will not regret collaborating with this girl! She is indeed the next BIG thing! Her voice has the ability to heal and touch people from all parts of the world! Oh what a gifted young lady."

@Notyour_Zoey:

"I can't believe I'm witnessing "the next big thing's" rise to stardom in real time."

Liyema exits BB Mzansi house with R250K

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Big Brother Mzansi season four housemate Liema exited the game show on Monday, 18 March 2024, but she was not at all a sore loser.

Liyema did the brave thing of pressing the red button and chose to exit with a cheque of R250K. Many netizens shared that she was confused, and others said that she made the right decision because she wasn't going to win the competition.

