South African Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose recently postponed his Johannesburg show

The star was meant to have his much-anticipated Gcwalisa Orlando Stadium event on 8 June 2024 in Soweto

Though he didn't want to get into more details, Khuzani said logistics issues forced him to postpone his show

Maskandi star Khuzani postpones his Johannesburg show. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

It seems like luck is not on Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose's side as the singer bared some bad news for his fans and followers.

Khuzani Mpungose explains why he postponed his Jhb show

Social media has been buzzing as the KZN-based Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose has made headlines once again after his fellow rival Mthandeni was banned from entering a competition at the festival earlier this year.

Recently, Mpungose shared that he had to postpone his much-anticipated show, the Gcwalisa Orlando Stadium event, which was set to take place in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 8 June 2024.

The star also shared that logistics issues forced him to postpone the event. The news and gossip page MDNews shared the disappointing news about Khuzani's show on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Khuzani Mpungose postpones his Gcwalisa Orlando Stadium event. According to ZiMoja, award-winning maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose has postponed his much-anticipated Gcwalisa Orlando Stadium event to a later date, to be confirmed. The event was scheduled for June 8 at the stadium in Orlando, Soweto.

"In order to achieve your goals in life, you need assistance from many people. If it happens that you fail on something, you must be patient. Don't force matters because you might end with a doing a poor event. I have decided to postpone my Gcwalisa Orlando event to a date that I will announce later."

Netizens react to the postponement

Some netizens have reacted to the postponement of Khuzani's big show. See some of the comments below:

@sabelostorm wrote:

"He was not gonna survive, you can't rig tickets or rig people to come to the stadium, Mthandeni has the streets."

@General_Sport7 said:

"It is also not safe for artists these days to hold gigs....killings are out of hand."

@Melusi_Mokone responded:

"He doesn’t want to come clean about the killing of celebs lately, he’s probably shocked for his life and I don’t blame him. Safety first."

@kabelo_kgeresi replied:

"Here in Goli we don't listen to Maskandi."

@ArkThe8178 commented:

"He lip syncs his whole set. Not worth it."

@Victori98500419 mentioned:

"Lol he's being so ambitious because who the hell would pay so much to listen to maskandi he should do it eKZN not here."

Mthandeni warns fans not to hurt one another

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni has asked his followers to forgive Khuzani after he won Ukhozi FM Song of the Year in 2023.

Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo ushered Mzansi into the new year, while Mthandeni's Paris reached number two.

