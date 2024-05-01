Gunna is set to headline an event at the popular Konka nightclub in Soweto alongside a special guest

The American rapper is gearing up for his tour, and will stop by South Ah to perform with acts like Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa

Mzansi can't wait to watch Gunna live, with some making hilarious plans to secure some money for his show

Gunna is set to headline an event at Konka nightclub alongside a special guest.

Konka revealed that they're bringing Gunna out for an electrifying show. Ahead of its closure, the nightclub shared that the star and a special guest would bring the house down with the likes of Oscar Mbo and Major League DJZ.

Konka announces show with Gunna

Ahead of his North American tour, which officially kicks off on 4 May 2024, Gunna is expected to make a stop in South Africa for a night of music and entertainment.

Taking to their Twitter (X) page, Konka revealed that they'd be hosting the Pushin P hitmaker and a surprise guest on 1 May 2024.

X user IceCream_Mat shared a screenshot where Gunna posted Tyla's lyrics from their song, Jump, on his Instagram page while flying to South Africa - could she be the surprise guest?

Also on the lineup are local stars, Kabza De Small, Major League DJZ, Oscar Mbo, Darque and DJ Maphorisa:

Mzansi reacts to Gunna's event

Netizens are already making money plans for a chance to see their fave and pop some expensive bottles at Konka:

ThabisoNtl asked:

"Can I sell my mom's house at a moment's notice?"

dlohdlo was excited:

"I might cry real tears when he performs 'Bread and Butter'."

prad4ora posted:

"I'm selling my mom's fridge!"

Gulwana_Gumede wrote:

"Let me take my life savings and book a table at Konka."

Dedication_N said:

"The 9-5 gang should sit this one out."

tacowasdeadfr responded:

"Who wants to buy a full kitchen set? Fridge, microwave and kettle, right now? Serious enquiries only!"

Anatii chills with Gunna in Paris

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anatii rubbing shoulders with Gunna in Paris.

Mzansi showed love to the Electronic Bushman, with some requesting a collaboration between the two.

