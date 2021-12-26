Texas is well known for its hip-hop style and drip. However, rappers reinvent the technique over time for various reasons, such as reuniting multiple groups. For example, Peso Peso has been forging his path to help unite Blacks and Latinos through his music. In addition, he is one of the most patriotic rappers of his time, given that he has even tattooed his country's flag on his neck and hands.

Peso Peso is a Texas-based rapper who is best known for tracks such as Uber, Fasho, and Gummo Freestyle.

Source: Instagram

Peso Peso is a Texas-based rapper who gained popularity after Sauce Walka, owner of the record label The Sauce Factory, posted him on his socials. His rapping style was well received, and he blew up. Since then, the rapper has released several albums. However, his journey has not been the easiest. Here is what is known about this artist's troubled upbringing and rap career.

Who is the rapper Peso Peso?

Peso Peso was born in Galveston County, Texas alongside his two brothers and younger sister.

Source: Instagram

He is an aspiring rapper from Galveston County, Texas, under The Sauce Factory (TSF) umbrella.

What is Peso Peso's real name?

His real name is Mario Herrera Jr.

How old is Peso Peso?

He was born on 28th June 1995 in Galveston County, Texas and is currently 26 years old.

Is Peso Peso really Mexican?

His ethnicity is often questioned mainly because of the Mexican flag tattoo on his hands and neck. But, yes, he is Mexican American and wears his flag proudly.

How tall is Peso Peso?

He stands tall at 5 feet 8 inches and weighs around 68 kg.

Who are Peso Peso's parents?

Peso Peso's father was also a rapper named Star Baby. Unfortunately, things between him and Peso's mother were tough so Peso and his siblings went to live with their grandparents.

Source: Instagram

His father, Mario Herrera Sr., was a rapper himself going by the stage name Star Baby. He was signed with Dope House Records, a Houston-based record label founded by South Park Mexican.

His parents never had the best relationship. So, Mario and his two brothers and younger sister were raised by their grandparents. Unfortunately, he was lured by street life and started doing drugs and joining gangs. Sadly, this saw him colliding with law enforcers.

Even so, he has always been vocal that he is a Blood. Peso Peso's Blood news surfaced in 2019 after he did an interview.

Peso Peso's career

Mario started making music in 2014. In ninth grade, he dropped out of high school and began selling drugs to help finance his music. He posted his first single, Gotta Have It, on his YouTube channel on 26th February 2014.

He dropped his first mixtape Hardest Ese Eva under The Sauce Factory. The 16-track mixtape stole the hearts of many rap lovers due to its impressive beats and whisper-raps. Most of the songs in the mixtape feature his label mates, including Rizzoo Rizzoo and Sancho Saucy.

Peso Peso started rapping in 2014 and posted his first single on YouTube. He released his first mixtape in 2019 after signing with The Sauce Factory.

Source: Instagram

His fan base continued to grow the more he produced music. Since then, he has released many albums, including El Patron, Mi Vida Loka, Salsa, and House Arrest. The most famous of Peso Peso's songs are Uber, Fasho, and Gummo Freestyle.

However, he has released numerous tracks, including Flip Phone, Vato Drip, Where You Been At, Hoe Gayo, My Life, Andale, and many more. However, despite his growing success, Peso Peso's net worth is yet to be established.

Why was Peso Peso arrested?

The artist was reportedly serving some jail time on July 2021 after he was locked up for reported fraud. A snap of Peso Peso jail's call was posted on his Instagram, which is how most of his fans got to learn of his arrest.

Who is Peso Peso's girlfriend?

He was reported to be dating Susanna Mercedes after Lilvent revealed in January 2021 that she was cheating on him. However, it seems that they are still together. He posted a photo of himself plus his son alongside Susanna.

Peso Peso's son

Peso Peso has a son named Zae.

Source: Instagram

The Texas rapper has a son named Zae, who he welcomed on 1st December 2015.

Mario Herrera Jr., better known as Peso Peso, is an aspiring rapper from Texas. The Mexican artist had a tough upbringing that saw him get into drugs and gangs. However, he chose to concentrate on music and used it as his escape ever since.

