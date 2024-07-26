A young man decided to use Woolworths' shopping bags to make himself a stylish outfit

Social media users applauded the man's talent and urged the local store to fund his studies

A self-taught fashion designer spoke to Briefly News about the outfit's durability and wearability

A fashion designer in the making used unconventional materials to make an outfit. Images: @msanda2247

Source: TikTok

A young man impressed people online by showing off the clothing and headgear he made from Woolworths' shopping bags.

Referring to himself as MaWoolies on TikTok, the app user took to his account (@msanda2247) to give people a look at the outfit he created. He wore a bucket hat, a long-sleeved top and pants with a side pocket, all sporting the Woolworths logo.

Watch the Pretoria-based content creator rock the outfit in the video below:

Fashion designer provides insight into the material used

Speaking to Briefly News, self-taught fashion designer Sibahle Mthembu (whose video trended when she showed a black leather trench coat she made) explained that the Woolies bags are made from a felt-like material, making it easy to sew.

She further explained:

"The bag is considerably good quality, but it is not durable. It's a difficult task to ensure its durability. The materials will fall apart at some point. When sewing the garment, it is important to have an overclocking stitch to stop it from fraying too quickly."

Sibahle also advised people to handwash the Woolies garments and avoid wringing them.

Regarding the design, she commented:

"It's not good to design pants in this material as this garment requires movement. The more you move in this material, the more it weakens it. However, the design of the bucket hat is a good idea because it just stays on the head.

"The shirt is not particularly a good idea, but it's better. A sleeveless shirt would have been a better idea as it would last longer."

Woolies outfit wows netizens

The fashion-forward video impressed many online users who urged the company to support the young man in some way.

@khosi293 directed her comment to the brand and said:

"Woolworths, sponsor this kid with bursaries to study fashion design."

@nomapruu spoke to the public, writing:

"Those that like to donate on TikTok, this is the opportunity to sponsor this boy. I see a huge talent here. Big up MaWoolies."

@romarkfirstgrade said to the young man:

"I love your creativity. They should make you their brand ambassador."

@carlon_mathibela noted in the comments:

"This should be Woolies' uniform."

@martha_421 showered the guy with compliments and said:

"I love your Woolworths bucket hat. I'm placing an order."

Young man makes Woolies dress

In a related article, Briefly News reported about another young man who got creative with Woolworths shopping bags using his sewing skills.

The little black dress he made got raving reviews, especially when people noticed how well-constructed it was, complete with a zip. Many commented that he created a design that would be perfect for cashiers.

