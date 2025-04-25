A Polokwane content creator recently shared her money-saving fashion advice on TikTok, suggesting shoppers should only buy items that can create at least five different outfits

The style hack not only helps people build a more versatile wardrobe but also saves money by reducing the need to buy multiple tops for different bottoms

Social media users praised her outfits in the comments section, with many pointing out how good the clothes looked on her

A South African woman shared a video in April showing a clever shopping rule that she always insists on.

Content creator @NthabisengKarrim from Polokwane posted a TikTok video in April showing her followers a simple but effective shopping method. Her advice? When buying a new clothing item, make sure it can be paired with at least five other pieces in your wardrobe to create different outfits.

She emphasised that this approach helps shoppers become more thoughtful about their purchases instead of buying random pieces that don't work well together.

The beauty of this rule is its practicality - it forces you to think about your existing wardrobe before bringing new items home. By ensuring each piece works with at least five others, you create a wardrobe where nearly everything matches, making getting dressed easier and more efficient.

Saving money while staying stylish

With clothing prices steadily rising in South Africa, this shopping method makes even more sense financially. Rather than buying a new top for every different pair of trousers or skirt, having versatile pieces that mix and match can dramatically reduce clothing expenses.

When you apply the five-outfits rule, you might spend a bit more on quality items that will work harder in your wardrobe, but you'll buy fewer pieces overall. This approach is particularly helpful for those on a tight budget who still want to look fashionable and put-together.

The method also helps reduce impulse buying of trendy items that might only work with one or two things in your existing wardrobe. If it doesn't pass the "five outfits test," it stays in the shop, saving both money and wardrobe space.

Social media reactions

The video caught the attention of many fashion enthusiasts who commented on her style advice:

@Tintswsalo Petunia complimented:

"Looking pretty good ❤️"

@Elisa Mabanna Masete joked:

"And the truth is that those clothes don't come with the body."

@Wendy Amogelang approved:

"All outfits are perfect 10/10!"

@Mutshidzi Joas Murabi gushed:

"Wah shaa Wow🔥🥵🔥 Gorgeous and beautiful as ever. These are truly stunning outfit's ✨💓😍"

@Xolani Mara Mtshizana offered constructive feedback:

"The shorts... I never saw you in them. They working beautifully so. You know I love you, so take this positively...Trust me. I have a good eye."

