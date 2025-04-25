One babe plugged South Africans with stunning winter finds from Mr Price, leaving peeps raving

The TikTok video gained massive traction online, generating loads of views, likes, and comments

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the hun's clip and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

Mr Price is coming through for all peeps with their stunning winter finds, which left South Africans buzzing.

Mr Price winter finds leave SA in awe

The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @siso_gee has warmed up winter with her impressive Mr Price fashion haul, which South Africans can't get enough of.

@siso_gee went on to unveil the top winter fashion finds from the popular retailer, and her content quickly gained traction online.

In the clip, the fashion-forward babe tried on a selection of trendy and affordable winter outfits, perfect for layering during the cold months. She showed off different colours of cosy knitwear that had viewers raving over both style and price.

The video, which racked up thousands of views, likes, and comments within a few days of its publication, struck a chord with many South African women looking for budget-friendly fashion options. Her sleek styling and attention to detail had netizens flooding the comment section with compliments and questions about the items.

Watch the clip of the young lady's Mr Price finds below:

SA reacts to woman's winter finds

Mzansi netizens applauded the hun for proving that you don’t have to break the bank to look good this winter. Many took to the comments section, gushing over the winter pieces, while some raved about local brands for continuing to cater to everyday South Africans with trendy yet affordable options.

Peanuts said:

"I can't find XL/XXL for the brown one in store/ online."

Hair_byMimi added:

"I’m wearing the first 1 today."

Forry was in awe:

"Black and white."

Mvelase_buyi loved the woman's fashion plug, adding:

"The first two, I need it in mustard."

SSimons stated:

"This was love at first sight."

Pretty m replied:

"Yoh, this is beautiful, didn't find my size, but I took the black one."

Asemahle simply said:

"These are eating so much."

NhonkieZibi shared:

"Very cutesy, very comfortable."

Londybbe6 was in awe:

"Beautiful."

Keratilwe was stunned by the woman's fashion finds:

"Kanti which Mr Price do you guys shop at? The one by Springs has nothing like this."

Tshedza expressed:

"First one."

