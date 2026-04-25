The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, demands that Musa Khawula pay for the divorce reports about him and his wife, Mantwa Matlala-Malema

Malema and his wife previously took Khawula to court and accused him of writing defamatory statements

Fans of Khawula previously commented on his post on X, where he refused to retract his statements about the Malemas

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Julius Malema says Musa Khawula must be jailed for 90 days. Images: MusaKhawula and JuliusMalema

Source: UGC

Limpopo-born politician Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala-Malema, have reacted to controversial blogger Musa Khawula's response to the court order.

The celebrity blogger previously trended on social media after claiming that the businessman and his wife are getting divorced.

Sowetan reported on Friday, 24 April 2026, that Malema and his wife want the blogger fined R150 000 or jailed for 90 days for defying the court order.

The publication adds that the Malemas filed a contempt of court application against Khawula at the Johannesburg High Court on 22 April 2026 for refusing to apologise for the statements made about the couple on his X account.

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The celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared on his X account on 14 April 2026 that he wasn't sorry for the statements he made about the politician and posted an I ain't Sorry song by Beyoncé.

Social media users comment on Khawula and Malema's feud

@Lord_Ori_ responded:

"There’s absolutely something wrong on the TL this week…ever since Easter week? Something shifted. What is this?"

@MusaMzilikazi replied:

"My question is, if maybe 200 X accounts were to post about Julius Malema's marriage and say it's bad and they are divorcing, or they say Julius Malema is gay, was he going to take all those people to court? This does not make sense at all."

@SagewaseSouthAh said:

"This is the Twitter we signed up for. My goat Musa is not scared! With a UNISA lawyer at that time."

@_Hybreed_ reacted:

"Just when you thought the fight with Lebo Keswa was over, Musa Khawula comes... CIC can't catch a break."

@Bet38961207 responded:

"Julius Malema is going to learn that you don't fight with someone who has nothing to lose!"

@LadyMpopi wrote:

"Mara le yena, (this guy though), Julius has time. Kamo (he's also) sentenced for gun shooting, one side is a court case against Kenny, another side is Lebo wanting to finger him, yet he still has time to waste on Musa. When does he even have time for his party?"

@kabelodick replied:

"Akere, the courts didn't say how you must apologise, Chomi? This is good enough."

Julius Malema wants Musa Khawula to pay R150 000. Images: EFF and MusaKhawula

Source: UGC

Musa Khawula defies court order with cheeky post after losing defamation lawsuit to Julius Malema

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South Gauteng High Court ruled in favour of popular politician Julius Malema in his lawsuit against celebrity blogger Musa Khawula.

Instead of complying, Musa Khawula addressed Julius Malema on his X account by dedicating a song by Beyoncé.

His response sparked mixed reactions, with some users amused while others warned he could face serious consequences for contempt of court.

Source: Briefly News