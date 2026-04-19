Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thato Immaculate has removed pictures of her husband Gash1 Mthombeni on social media

The former Metro FM radio personality confirmed that she's no longer in a relationship with the businessman

South Africans previously commented on the pair's breakup on social media

Thato Immaculate deletes photos of her husband Gash1. Image: ThatoImmaculate

Source: Instagram

Actress and radio personality Thato Immaculate has deleted videos and photos of her estranged husband, Gash1, on her social media accounts.

This comes after the former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star announced that she has broken up with the father of her son.

Immaculate and Gash1 previously trended on social media when they announced they were expecting a baby together.

The former reality TV star deleted all photos and videos of her husband on her Instagram account, but kept 1 post. Thato previously shared on her Instagram account that she didn't delete the promotional video with her estranged husband because she wants people to win.

Social media users react to the TV stars' breakup

@odedanilo wrote:

"I have always maintained there are certain non-negotiables I cannot compromise on, no matter how insignificant to the next person. Love that for you."

@Blaq_Ston reacted:

"This I do not believe, Shem, ngeke answer Thato jwang jwale. You guys always appear to be the happiest, put together and minding their business, a couple I know. Yhooo if it's true aaiii shem a go sana lenyalo mo lefatsheng."

@Stanely_ai commented:

"Guys, who on earth are these people? So, is it the government's demand that when citizens breakup they must issue statements to the public?"

@Heroinenetheng2 responded:

"I respect you shame cos it can never be me. I struggle to leave relationships; I can only imagine how you guys get the strength to leave a marriage. A boy who didn’t pay anything to my family, I still struggle to walk away."

@Eliza_Sibeko replied:

"Mara Thato, it’s Saturday. We are drinking happily. Sending hugs."

@TheGyal_ wrote:

"I am sending you hugs and love. I hope you find strength in this difficult situation."

@_skambora said:

"People who say they don't know them, why don't you just scroll? No one forced you to comment or engage with her tweet. Clearly, she is announcing to people who followed her journey with her and her husband's soon-to-be-ex. La bora yaz."

@Mbahlee_ wrote:

"I've never been hurt by people I don't know like Thato and Gash1 are doing to me."

@sipelelecakwebe reacted:

"I'm so heartbroken, I pray god gives you strength, Thato."

@Kearatiwa responded:

"I'm fighting the urge to project because my bf cheated on me recently, and I took him back. Hate how men do not value their partners, yazi. Love how you chose yourself."

Thato Immaculate removes photos and videos of husband Gash1. Images: Gash1 and ThatoImmaculate

Source: Facebook

Gash1 and Thato share videos of their baby: "The most handsome boy"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Generations: The Legacy stars Gash1 and Thato Mthombeni welcomed their bundle of joy.

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV stars recently shared photos and videos of their baby boy on social media.

Fans of the couple took to their Instagram posts to congratulate them this week and comment on their union.

Source: Briefly News