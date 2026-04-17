“Haibo, CoComelon”: Children’s Characters’ Vibey Dance Moves Stun South Africans

A local woman's TikTok video of a CoComelon character dancing went viral with over 2.4 million views

The online community expressed excitement about hiring dancing characters for upcoming birthday parties

Commenters engaged humorously, blending nostalgia for childhood characters with adult celebrations

A CoComelon character dancing humoured the online crowd. Images: @cynthia.jasop

Source: TikTok

A woman named Cynthia Jasop shared a viral video of people dressed as children's favourite characters showing off their dance moves to a local song. The character that stole the show was JJ, the famous Cocomelon baby.

Cynthia took to her TikTok account on 28 March 2026 to share a clip of the characters, which included Spider-Man, at a party. It is unclear who the characters were entertaining, but the adults in attendance clearly enjoyed the show. 'JJ' shook his behind as people watched, feeling every beat the music offered.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Children's characters get the crowd talking

Garnering over 2.4 million views since its publication, the video had several members of the online community make their way to the comment section to express their thoughts. Many people shared that they looked forward to seeing the dancers at their birthday parties, while others joked about what they had seen on their For You Pages.

The dance moves entertained many online. Image: Ninthgrid / Pexels

Source: UGC

@th3yyyluv_3lyrik was stunned, writing:

"Haibo, CoComelon."

@_monapizza stated under the post:

"I need to start my birthday character business if this is what we are on now."

@katleho_52 humorously asked in the comment section:

"Aren't you supposed to be learning about the wheels on the bus?"

@jamesjames1057 laughed and shared with the public:

"My son is asking me if this is the real Spider-Man. What must I say? Fast, please, fast fast."

An amused @nabhongs remarked:

"I want them to come to my 40th birthday celebration."

Referring to popular South African personalities, @mixedbreed.sa told the online community:

"I just can't prove it, but CoComelon is Busisiwe and Spider-Man is Peanuts."

An entertained @integrativetravel laughed and commented:

"I'm still trying to figure out what I’m watching or how I got here."

4 Other stories about people dancing

In another article, Briefly News reported that a group of gorgeous gals showed their go-to moves in the club. People were more in awe of their beauty than the dances they showcased.

reported that a group of gorgeous gals showed their go-to moves in the club. People were more in awe of their beauty than the dances they showcased. A man delivered a vibrant Zulu dance performance that captured the attention of both the live audience and online crowd. His traditional dance moves drew praise for their skill, rhythm, and cultural authenticity.

A local musical content creator shared a video of two dancers on stage who stole the show with their chemistry and dance moves to African music. Many people stated that the pair represented how music brings everyone together.

South African online users were pleased when a local woman taught Swedish people how to dance to gqom music at a club in Stockholm. The video showed people of all ages following her moves. Many people online were curious about the song's name.

Source: Briefly News