Thousands of skilled South Africans are taking seasonal farm jobs in the United States through the H-2A visa programme

Workers are recruited mainly to operate heavy machinery, with agricultural work ranked the most dangerous profession in the US

South Africans online are divided over whether the R62,700 monthly wage is worth the risk and the high cost of living in America

Thousands of skilled South Africans are heading to the United States for seasonal farm work, earning an average of R62,700 a month through the H-2A visa programme. The news, shared by Newsroom ZA on 4 August 2026, has sparked fierce debate about whether the pay is worth leaving home for.

Farmers in America from South Africa's earnings sparked a debate. Image: Alikaan Cay

Source: UGC

Most of the South Africans recruited are brought in to operate heavy farm machinery across American agricultural operations. But the work comes with serious risks. A workplace safety study ranked agriculture as one of the most dangerous professions in the United States, recording 725 fatal injuries in a single year.

The programme is not without controversy. Legal challenges have emerged over alleged differences in wages and working hours between local American workers and their South African counterparts. BusinessTech reported that farm workers are paid R62,700, but those already living and working in the US were quick to offer a reality check. The salary translates to roughly $3,700 a month, which does not go far in most American states when rent, groceries and daily expenses are factored in. One person on the programme noted that some American workers on the same farms actually earn more than their South African colleagues.

Others highlighted that the visa is seasonal, meaning workers can sit without income for up to four months of the year while waiting for their next visa approval. See the original post that sparked the debate:

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Mzansi discusses H-2A wage reports

South Africans had a lot to say in the comments on Newsroom ZA's Facebook post:

Steven Pieters said:

"Roughly a million South Africans live and work in foreign countries, yet local media make a big fuss of a few thousand working in the US."

Gerardo Cammarata noted:

"R62k in SA is decent money. In the USA, less so. It's $3,700 plus or minus a month. Go check what it costs to rent a house, buy groceries and feed a family there. Anything below $5k a month is barely scraping by."

Andries Verwey, who works in Mississippi, shared:

"I work in Mississippi. I survive with $200 per week. Smoke and buy a couple of beers. Luckily the farmer I work for supplies accommodation and wi-fi. I am blessed."

Japie Mostert warned:

"Some people do earn close to that figure but that is an exception. And besides, just remember that for 4 months of a year those guys are unemployed, and have no income while they wait for next year's visas."

Mbuso Mthethwa Mac added:

"That's nothing, take it from me, or it's just another propaganda to attract SA skilled farm workers. I was part of a similar program and we were earning more than that. But the costs of living made me say 'South Africa is not a poor country.'"

Rein Drescher offered a blunt comparison:

"And what would they have earned in SA? R6,000/m…"

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Source: Briefly News