Chad Le Clos has made an emotional appeal after a devastating Sea Point fire left several families facing an uncertain future

The Olympic champion says his foundation is stepping in to support neighbours who lost their homes in the blaze

The tragedy unfolded as Le Clos celebrated a major sporting achievement at the Commonwealth Games, making the devastating news even more poignant

Chad Le Clos has appealed for public support after a deadly Sea Point apartment fire destroyed his home, killed a neighbour and displaced several families. Image: Yong Teck Lim

Source: Getty Images

Olympic gold medallist Chad Le Clos has asked South Africans to rally behind families affected by the deadly Sea Point apartment fire that destroyed his home and claimed the life of a long-time neighbour.

The swimmer said the blaze left nothing of the apartment he had called home for more than 10 years and prompted him to launch a fundraising campaign to help fellow residents rebuild their lives.

Chad Le Clos launches fundraising campaign after Sea Point fire

Le Clos opened up about the tragedy in an Instagram post on 4 August 2026, explaining that he had needed several days before he felt ready to speak publicly about what had happened.

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Recalling the night of the fire, he wrote:

"It has taken me a while to process this heartbreaking tragedy... a fire started in my apartment block, which quickly spread to my home."

The 34-year-old said the blaze had completely destroyed the apartment he had called home for more than 10 years.

"My home, where I've lived for more than a decade, burnt down and there is nothing left to salvage," he said.

Neighbour killed as residents lose homes

The Olympic swimmer offered his condolences to the loved ones of a neighbour who died during the fire, describing the loss as deeply heartbreaking. In his Instagram post, Le Clos said:

"It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of my neighbour of many years, who tragically lost his life in this fire."

The blaze broke out at the High Level Road apartment block in Sea Point on 30 July 2026. Reports state that 93-year-old Sam Strine died after suffering smoke inhalation.

At least three families were left without homes. Firefighters remained at the scene for hours as they worked to extinguish the fire.

Chad Le Clos asks South Africans to support affected neighbours

Le Clos stressed that the fundraising effort is not intended for his own benefit but is aimed at supporting fellow residents whose homes were also destroyed in the fire.

He said the initiative, run through the Chad Le Clos Foundation, will help affected neighbours begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives.

Announcing the campaign, Le Clos said:

"Together with my foundation, I have set up a dedicated campaign to solely assist my neighbours as they embark on a very difficult journey rebuilding."

He added:

"One hundred percent of any donations raised will go solely to my neighbours, with the Chad Le Clos Foundation managing the proceeds to ensure they are looked after."

Le Clos also expressed his gratitude to firefighters, first responders, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and everyone who assisted in the aftermath of the blaze. He said the overwhelming support from neighbours, friends and the wider community had been a source of strength as residents came to terms with their losses.

Derick Hougaard asks South Africans for support during financial struggles

Briefly News also reported that former Springbok Derick Hougaard turned to the public for assistance after a fundraising campaign was started to ease the financial strain left by years of medical treatment and recovery.

The GoFundMe initiative was set up by supporter Lizelle Gers, who appealed to rugby fans to support the former flyhalf in any way they could. Hougaard later shared the campaign himself, thanking supporters and saying that every donation, no matter the amount, would make a difference.

Source: Briefly News