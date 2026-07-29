Ava Hendricks Dies After Taxi Crash on N7 as Wesbank Secondary School Mourns Grade 10 Netball Player
- Ava Hendricks, a Grade 10 learner and netball player at Wesbank Secondary School, died after a taxi struck her on the N7
- Police arrived at the scene at around 07:45 and found her in her school uniform along the roadside
- Wesbank Secondary School paid tribute to Hendricks, describing her as an eager and committed netball player
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Malmesbury's netball community is mourning the loss of Ava Hendricks, a Grade 10 learner at Wesbank Secondary School who died after being hit by a taxi on the N7 on Monday morning.
Her death leaves many parents worried about the number of school students who have passed away in recent memory. This follows the tragic death of a 12-year-old George karate champion and also the passing away of a schoolboy rugby star in Johannesburg.
Ava Hendricks dies after taxi crash on the N7
Captain F.C. van Wyk confirmed that police reached the scene at approximately 07:45 and found Hendricks lying along the roadside, still dressed in her school uniform. She was declared dead as a result of the severity of her injuries. A culpable homicide case has since been opened, and the investigation remains ongoing.
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Reports suggest Hendricks was accompanied by her boyfriend at the time, who was reportedly on his way to work when the incident occurred. Various accounts of what led to the crash have been circulating within the community, though police have stated they cannot yet confirm the details surrounding the events.
A proud netball player gone too soon
Wesbank Secondary School shared a heartfelt tribute with its school community, remembering Hendricks as an eager and committed player who carried the school's name with pride every time she stepped onto the court. The school extended its condolences to her parents, extended family and the many friends she leaves behind, saying its prayers are with all those touched by her passing.
As seen in the Facebook post below.
The news travelled quickly through Malmesbury, with residents, fellow players and community members coming together to share their grief and celebrate the young woman they knew both on and off the court. For those who played alongside her or watched her represent the school, her absence leaves a painful gap in a team and a community she gave so much to.
Hoërskool Patriot mourns death of netball star
Briefly News previously reported that a netball schoolgirl from Mpumalanga, Promise Sithole, has been remembered by her school and peers following her heartbreaking death.
Her passing left many stunned just weeks after she was selected for the Mpumalanga Nkangala Under-19 netball team.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.