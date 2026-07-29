Ava Hendricks, a Grade 10 learner and netball player at Wesbank Secondary School, died after a taxi struck her on the N7

Police arrived at the scene at around 07:45 and found her in her school uniform along the roadside

Wesbank Secondary School paid tribute to Hendricks, describing her as an eager and committed netball player

Malmesbury's netball community is mourning the loss of Ava Hendricks, a Grade 10 learner at Wesbank Secondary School who died after being hit by a taxi on the N7 on Monday morning.

Grade 10 learner from Wesbank Secondary School was killed in a tragic taxi crash. Image: Wesbank Secondaruy School

Source: Facebook

Her death leaves many parents worried about the number of school students who have passed away in recent memory. This follows the tragic death of a 12-year-old George karate champion and also the passing away of a schoolboy rugby star in Johannesburg.

Ava Hendricks dies after taxi crash on the N7

Captain F.C. van Wyk confirmed that police reached the scene at approximately 07:45 and found Hendricks lying along the roadside, still dressed in her school uniform. She was declared dead as a result of the severity of her injuries. A culpable homicide case has since been opened, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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Reports suggest Hendricks was accompanied by her boyfriend at the time, who was reportedly on his way to work when the incident occurred. Various accounts of what led to the crash have been circulating within the community, though police have stated they cannot yet confirm the details surrounding the events.

A proud netball player gone too soon

Wesbank Secondary School shared a heartfelt tribute with its school community, remembering Hendricks as an eager and committed player who carried the school's name with pride every time she stepped onto the court. The school extended its condolences to her parents, extended family and the many friends she leaves behind, saying its prayers are with all those touched by her passing.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

The news travelled quickly through Malmesbury, with residents, fellow players and community members coming together to share their grief and celebrate the young woman they knew both on and off the court. For those who played alongside her or watched her represent the school, her absence leaves a painful gap in a team and a community she gave so much to.

Hoërskool Patriot mourns death of netball star

Briefly News previously reported that a netball schoolgirl from Mpumalanga, Promise Sithole, has been remembered by her school and peers following her heartbreaking death.

Her passing left many stunned just weeks after she was selected for the Mpumalanga Nkangala Under-19 netball team.

Source: Briefly News