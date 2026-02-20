Helpmekaar College Grade 10 rugby star Jude Stewart tragically died after collapsing during a training session

The young athlete spent several days in ICU, with reports linking his death to rhabdomyolysis, a serious medical condition

Stewart’s passing has left the Johannesburg rugby community in shock, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from his school, teammates, and fellow rugby players

A much-loved school rugby star in Johannesburg, Jude Stewart, tragically passed away on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, after spending several days in ICU. Stewart was a Grade 10 learner and a promising rugby player from Helpmekaar College.

He collapsed during rugby practice and was rushed to hospital. Despite medical care and support from the school community, he died in intensive care. Reports have linked his death to rhabdomyolysis, a serious medical condition where muscle tissue breaks down rapidly and can cause organ failure.

Helpmekaar College posted on Facebook on Thursday 19 February, and paid tribute to him with a moving message, as they confirmed his heartbreaking passing away.

''Dear Jew. You will forever be remembered for who you were and the light you shone without effort. You are forever part of our Helpie chain. Rest in peace.''

Tributes pour for Jude Stewart

After news of his passing was announced, there has been an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes from classmates, teachers, coaches, and the wider rugby community. All remembered Jude Stewart not just for his athletic ability, but for his kindness, friendliness, and supportive nature.

Rival schools and fellow players have also offered condolences, underscoring how much he meant to his peers in the school rugby fraternity.

Waterstone College was one of the schools that paid tribute to Jude with a touching message:

"We, as a school, dedicate Jude, his family, and the Helpie community to Him who gives comfort and peace. Rest in peace, Jude."

Hoërskool Zwartkop shared a moving condolence message:

"To the Helpie family, our deepest condolences at this incredibly difficult time. May you find strength, comfort, and peace in each other, and may the beautiful memories of Jude always live on. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Zwarrie-liefde."

HeronBridge posted:

"Sincere condolences to the Helpmekaar community, family, and friends. RIP Jude."

Arbor Primary School shared:

"On behalf of our entire school community, our most sincere condolences. We will be praying for the family and your school community at this difficult time."

Jude Stewart was an outstanding rugby player

Stewart, 18, was born in Johannesburg and went on to become a vital member of the Helpmekaar rugby team. One of his coaches described him as someone who lived for rugby and his friends. A teacher at the school remarked that he embodied the values taught at Helpmekaar. His deep sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship earned him the respect of his peers, and he also exhibited tremendous leadership.

In recent months, the rugby world has been rocked by several tragic incidents. In December 2025, 17-year-old Gqeberha schoolboy Kungawo Booi died after collapsing during a school rugby match. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, the Westering High School player passed away shortly after emergency responders had arrived.

The South African rugby community has also recently mourned the passing of flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

