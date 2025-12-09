South African rugby community has once again been thrown into mourning after a young rugby player Kungawo Booi passes away after getting injured during a training session.

According the report, the Gqeberha schoolboy who was 17-year-old died on Thursday, December 5, 2025. It was confirmed that he received medical attention after getting injured but he was unable to make it.

Westering High’s Booi collapsed from an on-field injury as his teammates watched in shock, and he tragically died moments after medical responders arrived.

Booi dies during rugby practice

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that Kabega Park police had opened an inquest, explaining that according to preliminary reports, officers responded to a complaint at a high school in Westering, where they were informed that Kungawo had been practising rugby when he was injured; despite receiving medical attention at the scene, he later passed away.

Westering High School released an official statement on their page on Facebook to confirm the death of Booi and also send condolence message to his family and loved ones.

It is with great sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our beloved learners during rugby practice yesterday afternoon. Our school community is devastated, and it is difficult to find the right words in a moment like this.

Kungawo Booi was so much more than just a rugby player. He was a bright, spirited young man who brought energy, warmth, and kindness wherever he went. He was a true part of our Westering family, and his loss is felt deeply by everyone who knew him.

Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones as they face this painful time. We ask our community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers, and to hold them close in your hearts.

As a school, we are supporting one another in every way we can. Counselling and emotional support are available for any learner or staff member who needs it, and we encourage our Westering family to lean on one another in the days ahead.

We grieve together as a community, and we will carry Kungawo’s memory with us always.💙

Source: Briefly News