Cotton Fest has come to an end, following an internal dispute among shareholders, as per a statement released on Tuesday

The festival was the brainchild of late rapper Riky Rick, and it catered to hip-hop music lovers and those who live and breathe the culture

Many disappointed fans flocked to social media, sharing their disappointment following the festival's cancellation

It is the end of an era for Cotton Fest. Cotton eaters across social media were left disappointed following an announcement that the show would not go on.

In a statement shared on the organisation's official Instagram page, the festival has reached the end of the road since its inception in 2019. An internal conflict among shareholders led to the disbandment of the festival, which many people loved.

Responding to the news, the owner and Ricky Rik's widow, Bianca Naidoo, said, “Cotton Fest has always been rooted in creativity, community and cultural celebration focused on creating a platform for the youth to shine.”

SA reacts to Cotton Fest cancellation

Following the announcement, Nomuzi Mabena, who frequently MC'd at the event, penned an emotional letter to the festival.

“The End of An Era. Cotton Fest, my baby, where do I even begin? You were not just a festival, you felt like home. A place to live fully and express honestly. You gave us space to both grieve and celebrate. To see and to be seen,” she said on Instagram.

Moozlie continued by saying, “To the Cotton Eaters. Tag, you’re it. The end of one journey means the start of something new, and you already know what Riky Rick would want us to do. The sentiment still stands: we never die, we multiply.”

Below are some reactions from other social media users about the disbandment of the festival, which annually boasted a star-studded lineup.

@illythehos said:

"I so wish in those conversations they would have more understanding, bro. I'm not even a fan of Cotton Fest, but that fest was for the culture, bro! I've seen kids and youngins having the time of their lives there by the Bunker stage! Oh man."

@___eatzz stated:

"I think with CottonFest shutting down, this is more reason to support smaller, similar events like Streetfest, which is happening this Friday!"

@diebands_ said:

"Bruh! They are probably looking at it from a business perspective, but this show meant so much more for many of us."

@A_Lord01 argued:

"Cotton Fest wasn’t about SA hip-hop culture anymore. I asked last year why Usimamane and Kindlynxsh couldn’t get a slot on the main stage, while they had the biggest songs in the game. It wasn’t for the kids and culture anymore."

@A_Lord01 added:

"As much as I love and respect Cotton Fest, we need to be Honest about it lately. Look at this lineup up it was weak, Disappointing. And it wasn’t about SAHIPHOP culture anymore."

