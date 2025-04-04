The late Riky Rick released his debut album, Family Values , in 2015, and 10 years later, fans are still vibing to the project

Mzansi hailed the album as a classic and gave the late rapper his much-deserved flowers for being immensely talented

Fans will also be feasting on his posthumous album, Boss Zonke Forever, which was released on Friday, 4 April

One of the most famous names in SA hip hop, Riky Rick, who passed away on 23 February 2022, was celebrated this week.

Riky Rick's album 'Family Values' turned 10 in April. Image: MIGUEL MEDINA/Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Ricky Rick's classic album turns 10

Riky Rick's debut album, Family Values, was released ten years ago in April 2015, and it remains a staple among Mzansi music lovers. The record label, Sony Music Afric, took to social media to honour Riky Rick on this special occasion.

"This month marks 10 years since Family Values was released in April 2015, a debut album that introduced us to Riky Rick Rikhado Makhado aka Boss Zonke. A South African classic Hip Hop album by an icon."

On X (formerly Twitter) @sahiphop247 honoured RikRick's album by reminding his fans that his posthumous album, Boss Zonke Forever, would be released soon.

"A decade of greatness! Family Values turns 10 years old this month—Riky Rick’s debut album that changed SA Hip Hop forever! Now, his posthumous album drops this Friday! Let’s honor the icon!"

Mzansi gives Family Values its deserved flowers

Hip Hop music lovers showed love to Riky Rick, remembering him as someone who always made it a point to uplift the youth. His music spoke to many people and touched millions of lives. This week, peeps reminded his loved ones that he was indeed loved in Mzansi.

Riky Rick's album 'Family Values' has turned 10. Image: David M Bennet.

Source: Getty Images

@Stephanie_melrose gushed:

"Riky Rick’s 'Family Values' was not just an album; it was a movement! Here's to many more years of celebrating his legacy! Counting down to the posthumous release! #BossZonkeForever."

@_Kell honoured:

"Family Values isn’t just an album—it’s the heartbeat of SA Hip Hop. Riky Rick’s genius continues to inspire us all. Cheers to 10 years and a legacy that will never fade."

@_DJMosh gushed:

"Riky Rick’s legacy lives on! Family Values was a game-changer, and his influence on SA Hip Hop will never be forgotten. Excited for the posthumous album—here’s to celebrating an icon! #BossZonkeForever."

@King_kokisa_ shared:

"Family Values was a game-changer for SA Hip Hop! Riky Rick’s brilliance shines through every track. Ready to vibe with his posthumous album this Friday! #BossZonkeForever.

ElricShEiGo shared:

"Ricky Rick gave us so many hits. His upcoming album is going to be amazing."

@DeeKay_M gushed:

"Riky Rick has always been goated! Boss Zonke Forever album is fire."

@king_mthethwa stated:

"Ricky Rick deserves the honor. Family Values was for the culture! Riky Rick, we got you!"

Star studded line-up for Cotton Fest

In a previous report from Briefly News, Top South African artists have been named to perform at the much-anticipated Cotton Fest, which will take place on Saturday, 26 April 2025 Artists such as Casper Nyovest, Sjava and Lia Butler have been named to perform at The Station in Johannesburg, and event organiser Bianca Naidoo promised an exciting event.

Source: Briefly News