News of SA rapper Riky Rick's passing has sent waves of heartbreak through Mzansi as fans mourn the loss of a music industry icon

The rapper shared a cryptic tweet in the early hours of the morning that left many of his followers feeling concerned about his mental health

The musician and fashion pioneer's death has left a gaping hole in Mzansi's entertainment biz as fans and celebs share poignant tributes

Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, better known as Riky Rick, is reported to have sadly taken his own life. The rapper raised self-harm concerns around 3am when he shared a cryptic message on social media. It was confirmed later in the morning that the musician had passed away.

Riky Rick's death has sent shockwaves through Mzansi. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Several sources have told Briefly News that Boss Zonke hitmaker Riky Rick is reported to have passed away earlier this morning. Fans and celebrity friends across the country are shattered as they share their tributes for the young musician.

According to TimesLIVE, the rapper has been open about his struggles with depression since losing his father. The cause of death has yet to be commented on by the family.

Riky Rick shares lyrics from track HOME, followers start paying attention

Riky Rick raised concerns amongst followers last night when he shared a cryptic message using the lyrics from his song HOME.

Hours later, the tributes started pouring in as verified accounts slowly began to confirming the news.

News24 reports that family spokesperson Sheikani Makhado confirmed all rumours, saying:

"The family is still meeting, and we will release a statement in due course. We ask for your understanding."

If you or anyone you know suffers from depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help by contacting the numbers below:

Lifeline - 0861 322 322

Suicide crisis number - 0800 567 567

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group mental health number - 011 234 4837

