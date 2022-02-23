Riky Rick had opened up about going through a rough patch in his life after he lost his father and he explained how that led him to depression and anger

The late Boss Zonke hitmaker had poured his heart out during one of the episodes in his Lab LIVE podcast about how losing a father had affected him

The rapper left a cryptic message on social media before he took his own life on Wednesday morning, 23 February leaving the Mzansi entertainment industry shook

Riky Rick is topping the trends list on social media following his untimely death. The young father and husband apparently took his own life on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

The rapper took to social media and left a cryptic message before he ended his life. The Boss Zonke hitmaker had opened up about battling anger and depression towards the end of September, 2020.

In his podcast LAB LIVE, the artist shared that he went through a dark space in his life after the passing of his dad. He reiterated that no one should do this life thing without a parent, but he has apparently left his wife and kids behind.

His depression was so bad at some stage that he even decided to stop doing live gigs to sort his life out. TshisaLIVE reports that Riky Rick further revealed that he was on a "destructive path" after his father old man passed on.

The star shared that he needed help at the time he lost his pops. The publication said Riky continued:

"A lot of people don’t understand that you can never replace the voice of a father... A child is never meant to live without his parents."

Riky topped the trends list for a couple of days on Twitter before his death. The star was cyber-bullied by trolls who took shots at his marriage.

Riky Rick leaves cryptic message for his fans before taking his own life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick has passed away. The rapper posted a cryptic message earlier on Wednesday saying he'll return a stronger man.

The star's name is topping the trends list as peeps react to the rumours of his death. His family has not confirmed anything yet, but rumour mongers claim the star took his own life.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker was the target of trolls recently. The haters claimed his wife, Bianca Naidoo, was no longer happy in their marriage. Riky Rick took to Twitter and posted:

"I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home."

Peeps are claiming the musician took his own life because of the bullying he endured recently about his marriage. If you or anyone you know suffers from depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help by contacting the numbers below:

Lifeline - 0861 322 322, Suicide Crisis number - 0800 567 567, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group mental health number - 011 234 4837.

