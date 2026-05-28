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“He Was Moving Too Slow for Me”: Zambian Dad Suits Up for Trolley Dash Challenge
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“He Was Moving Too Slow for Me”: Zambian Dad Suits Up for Trolley Dash Challenge

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • A Zambian dad joins a trolley dash challenge at a local shopping centre, entertaining viewers with his unexpected run through the aisles
  • Social media users react with a mix of jokes and opinions about his choices during the fast-paced shopping moment
  • A major retailer continues growing across Africa, focusing on cheaper, easier access to everyday goods for customers

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Zambian dad tries Shoprite trolley dash
The Zambian dad grabbed essentials like oil, butter, flour and meat. Image: @cranny.fwalishi
Source: TikTok

A Zambian woman has amused social media users after sharing a video of her father taking part in a trolley dash challenge at a shopping centre. The light-hearted TikTok clip showed the man casually moving through the store as he rushed to collect groceries while family members cheered him on from the sidelines.

In the video posted by @cranny.fwalishi, posted on 23 May 2026, the father is seen navigating the aisles in a Shoprite in Zambia. At one point, he struggles to turn it as the countdown continues in the background. He quickly grabs essentials, including cooking oil, flour, packs of chicken, and tubs of butter, before eventually being stopped while attempting to add a sack of onions to the trolley. The caption on the clip read:

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“My dad knows better,”

His daughter enthusiastically encouraged him as she followed close by. Someone else could be heard shouting,

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“Go, daddy, go, papa.”
Zambian dad tries Shoprites trolley dash challenge
Shoprite is in 8 African countries including Zambia and South Africa.
Source: TikTok

Shoprite's expansion across Africa

Shoprite is the biggest retailer in South Africa and also operates in several African countries, including Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Angola, Lesotho, and Eswatini. The company focuses mainly on selling affordable groceries while also offering services like pharmacies, furniture, digital shopping, money services, and mobile products.

The retailer says its goal is to make everyday shopping cheaper and easier for customers while creating jobs and business opportunities. With millions of shoppers using its stores and Xtra Savings rewards programme, Shoprite continues to grow both in physical stores and online platforms across Africa.

View the TikTok video below:

Viewers react to dad’s trolley dash strategy

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes, criticism, and amusement after watching the father’s trolley dash challenge in Zambia. This is what viewers had to say on @cranny.fwalishi's page:

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KAY' D said:

"Too much cooking oil is bad."

Sehloho PI commented:

"So he left Salted butter and the likes of Flora Margarine and took blossom and Ole 🤣"

Princess Dlamini 🫧 wrote:

"He was moving too slow for me, and it's so irritating 😭😭 vima butter ni va chani 😩"

Bupe🌸 shared:

"Ine, I can start with potatoes, noodles, then mayonnaise 😭"

2FrancisMunkondya stated:

"Family man, this one called his wife before the game."

lyreen🇿🇲💫 said:

"Support system too strong 🥰 Zeka hyp queen 😂"

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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