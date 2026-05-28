One of South Africa's most successful content creators, Grace Mondlana, has once again caused a stir on TikTok

The social media personality shared with her audience the meal she cooks for her dog, which includes a Woolworths sirloin steak

The post had tongues wagging with some people offering salty remarks, while others admired her

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Grace Mondlana recently revealed that her dog eats Woolworths sirloin steak. Image: gracemondlana

Source: Instagram

Content creator Grace Mondlana has once again caused a stir with her content. The social media personality showed off what her dog eats for the day, and it had people talking.

In her video, Grace cooked sirloin steak and veggies for her puppy, giving fans an inside look at how she prepares the meal. Popular X troll account, @AdvBarryRoux, shared screenshots of Grace's meals and sparked a discourse.

Grace previously caused a stir when she sat down for about 28 hours to complete her braids and paid the braider R3,500 for them.

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Mzansi feels some type of way about Grace's post

Like every Grace Mondlana post, some trolls always find something negative to say. Some even questioned her source of income and how she makes her money.

Grace Mondlana's dog munches on steak and Mzansi was not feeling it. Image: grace,mondlana

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions:

@leratomoima23 said:

"There’s a girl on TikTok that has 2 dogs, Mapula, and I forgot the name of the second dog. She also feeds her dogs steak. I think she got inspo from her."

@Vinoliciah questioned:

"Do people understand that if they had her money, their dogs would be eating Woollies' meat too? Just because you feed your dog rubbish doesn't mean she should. This forced hate in this lady is really unnecessary."

@BuhleTheFirst stated:

"It must eat and enjoy. If it wasn't, it would probably be some ungrateful cheating creators, man. Better off spending the money on the dog."

@Pushinhardy stated:

"The desperate need for validation reveals how empty and lonely he or she is."

@Sylivanos2 said:

"And she/he doesn't know that it's not healthy for a dog to eat such meat. Maybe she has no family to share the food with, the dog is the only family she has bethuna."

Grace Mondlana speaks on adulting

Grace seems like she has it all figured out, but the star previously revealed her struggles with adulthood. Briefly News shared how Mondlana vented to her followers about the pressures of adulthood and paying bills.

In the video, Grace spoke candidly about the financial pressures she deals with, explaining that it feels like there is always something to pay for (SARS). She is settling a bill, and everything that happens when living by yourself.

“I know I've never really shared my emotions with you guys, but I'm tired of y'all. I am tired of being an adult. I am tired. It is tiring. If you're not playing SARS, you are paying school fees. It's too much. It's just too much,” Grace Mondlana said.

Source: Briefly News