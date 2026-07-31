Oscar Pistorius has quietly built a new life in Pretoria, South Africa since his release on parole in January 2024

The convicted murderer is reportedly volunteering at a local church and working for a sound engineering company

Pistorius has also been linked to a new romantic partner who reportedly bears a resemblance to Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympic champion convicted of murdering Reeva Steenkamp, has rebuilt his life on the outside since walking free on parole in January 2024, with a new church community, a job, and a romantic relationship now at the centre of his daily routine.

According to the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old is living at the Waterkloof mansion belonging to his uncle, Arnold Vosloo, in Pretoria. He has been spotted at a local coffee shop with his pet poodle, at a nearby bike shop, and close to a padel court. The publication also reports that he has taken up employment with a sound engineering company.

Pistorius joins church volunteer team

Away from work, Pistorius has reportedly become an active member of 3Ci Church, a congregation that differs markedly from the Dutch Reformed Church tradition in which he was raised. Members of the church describe him as a willing volunteer who assists with tasks such as directing parking and serving coffee during services.

One congregation member told the Daily Mail: "Oscar is part of the volunteer group here. He always helps out with things like parking and serving coffee. He's part of our community."

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Another member added: "Oscar found Jesus in prison. We have all sinned; we have all done things we are ashamed of. He has been forgiven. He is part of the family now."

Pistorius is also reported to be in a relationship with entrepreneur Rita Greyling, who is said to bear a physical resemblance to Steenkamp.

When Pistorius's sentence ends

Pistorius shot and killed Steenkamp at his Pretoria home on Valentine's Day in 2013. He was initially convicted of culpable homicide in September 2014 and received a six-year sentence.

The conviction was later upgraded to murder in December 2015, and the Supreme Court of Appeal extended his sentence to 13 years and five months following an unsuccessful appeal in November 2017.

He was granted parole in January 2024 after serving half of his sentence behind bars. The full murder sentence is set to expire in December 2029, meaning he will remain under parole supervision until that date.

Source: Briefly News