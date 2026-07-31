The PSL's latest announcement has reignited debate over the rising cost of watching South African football legally

Fans are split after the league threw its support behind CANAL+'s anti-piracy campaign and crackdown on illegal streaming

Dr Irvin Khoza says illegal streaming is threatening the long-term future and sustainability of South African football

PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza. The PSL's decision to support CANAL+'s fight against illegal streaming has sparked fierce debate among South African football fans. Image: OrlandoPirates

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The Premier Soccer League's (PSL) latest stance on piracy has triggered heated debate among South African football supporters, with many arguing that expensive television subscriptions are driving viewers towards illegal streaming.

The discussion erupted after the league announced on 31 July 2026 that it was joining forces with broadcaster CANAL+ to combat piracy ahead of its milestone 30th season.

PSL explains why piracy has become a priority

According to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), piracy has become one of the biggest threats facing professional football. The PSL says illegal streaming platforms, unauthorised apps and stream-ripping services are costing broadcasters and rights holders billions in lost revenue.

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The issue was discussed during the league's annual Interface meeting with CANAL+, MultiChoice and SuperSport, where officials also mapped out broadcast plans for the upcoming season.

PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza urged clubs, supporters and stakeholders to support the initiative.

"We need to make sure that people support the CANAL+ project... There is illegal viewing of DStv content, and we cannot allow that to happen," Khoza said.

Football fans respond with mixed views

The announcement quickly attracted strong reactions on X, where many supporters argued that tackling affordability should be just as important as tackling piracy.

Some users called for cheaper sports-only packages, while others said flexible subscription options would encourage more people to watch matches legally. Others backed the PSL's position, saying piracy ultimately hurts the game and its commercial partners.

Dr Irvin Khoza praises CANAL+ commitment

Khoza also welcomed CANAL+'s long-term investment in South African football, saying the broadcaster had shown confidence in the league by extending its agreement until 2034.

"The sponsor is genuine... Our job is to make sure that we give them the support and maintain the viewership that we have developed over the years," he said.

The debate over piracy and the affordability of football broadcasts is likely to continue as the PSL prepares for its landmark 30th season.

SABC confirms Betway Premiership broadcast setback

Briefly News also reported that millions of football fans will miss the opening weekend of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership after the SABC confirmed it will not broadcast the first round of fixtures on 1 August.

The public broadcaster said negotiations with CANAL+ over a sub-licensing agreement are still ongoing but expressed optimism that broadcasts could begin from 15 August 2026 if talks are successfully concluded. The SABC has, however, secured the rights to air this season's MTN8 tournament.

Source: Briefly News