Both of Jayden Adams' baby mamas attended his funeral service on 25 July at the Coetzenburg Centre in Stellenbosch

Jody Solomons brought her son Jude, who bears a striking resemblance to the late Bafana Bafana star, to the service

Jayden's partner Aqueelah Adendorf hit back at online trolls after reportedly receiving death threats over his passing

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Both baby mamas of the late Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams were present at his funeral on Saturday, 25 July, at the Coetzenburg Centre in Stellenbosch, where the 25-year-old was laid to rest following his reported suicide.

Jody Solomons is the second baby mama of the late Mamelodi Sundowns player Jayden Adams. Image:@jodysolomons_24

Source: Instagram

Jody Solomons, who recently came forward publicly as Adams' other baby mama, attended the service with her young son Jude. The toddler drew widespread attention from South Africans online for his striking resemblance to his late father. Adams' partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, was also present with the couple's daughter, Allaia-Jayda.

Both baby mamas sit together at the service

The two women sat side by side during the ceremony. Solomons held Jude throughout, while Adendorf's daughter was spotted playing nearby among family members. Both children appeared unaware of the significance of the occasion. As part of the service, both mothers were invited to light candles in memory of the footballer.

Solomons later shared photographs of herself and Jude at the funeral on her Instagram account. She acknowledged a comment posted beneath the pictures that read:

"Poor thing doesn't even understand what's going on. Keep your head up, you have just entered a new chapter. Continue to take care of that sweet little handsome boy you were blessed with from Jayden."

As seen in the pictures below.

Aqueelah responds to death threats and rumours

In the days surrounding the funeral, Adendorf faced a torrent of online abuse from users who held her responsible for Adams' death. She addressed the claims directly via an Instagram Story.

Her statement followed reports alleging that she and Adams had argued in the early hours before his death, with the dispute reportedly centring on money and his social circle. Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie confirmed that Adendorf had also received death threats in the aftermath of Adams' passing.

Irvin Khoza posthumously honours Jayden Adams

Briefly News previously reported that PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza presented the posthumous Chairman's Award to Jayden Adams's family at the PSL Awards ceremony on Monday, 27 July 2026, in a tribute that moved many South Africans.

Adams passed away on Saturday, 11 July 2026, and was laid to rest on 25 July in Stellenbosch. His funeral was attended by prominent figures in African football, including CAF President Patrice Motsepe,

Source: Briefly News