Mary Kau, the sister of the late Generations actor Seputla Sebogodi, voiced support for a court bid to exhume his remains

The Sebogodi family lost their fight to have the veteran actor buried at the family's traditional site in Ga-Mothapo

Kau reportedly revealed that she had not seen her brother's body since his passing on 15 July 2026, as both families remain at odds

Seputla Sebogodi's sister is reportedly supporting the decision to head to court over the actor's burial. Image: seputlasebogofi

Source: Instagram

The funeral of late veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi has been engulfed in a bitter family dispute, with his sister Mary Kau now hinting that the matter could end up before a judge after the family was denied any say in where he was laid to rest.

Speaking to the media on Friday, 25 July 2026, Kau said she supports the idea of going to court to have her brother's remains exhumed and reburied in Ga-Mothapo, the family's traditional home. She also confirmed that she has not seen Sebogodi's body at all since he died on 15 July following complications related to diabetes. She previousl

y went viral after shading his mysterious wife at the ceremony.

Mzansi reacts to burial dispute

The Sebogodi family had long hoped the actor would be buried at Makgopeng Cemetery, the traditional resting place for their relatives. His wife of six months, Machuene Rosina Semenya, is said to have insisted on Silicon Cemetery instead, and she ultimately prevailed. Kau expressed her heartbreak over the outcome, telling journalists: "When they bury my brother at Silicon cemetery, who will he be with because his parents are buried here in Ga-Mothapo."

The funeral service took place at Jack Botes Hall, commencing at 7 am on Saturday, 25 July. Kau said she intended to attend, if only to witness where her brother was finally laid to rest.

Seputla Sebogodi's sister is fighting for his burial. Image: seputlasebogodi

Source: Instagram

The grief, however, goes deeper than a location. The family alleged they were shut out of customary rituals and barred from viewing the body, with relatives claiming they had never even been formally introduced to Semenya before Sebogodi's death. At the cemetery, Mary stood at the microphone reciting the family's clan poem before delivering a pointed remark aimed at her brother's widow: "It was not us who brought you here; it was your wife," she said, drawing hushed murmurs from those gathered.

Check out the video from SABC News below:

The situation has stirred fierce debate online, with South Africans taking sharply different sides.

@DuchessWakanda: "She is full of drama... their brother has a wife, she is in charge... she will also decide between her husband's burial... in-laws have proven to be bullies and unfair in many instances... You want to run your household as well as your brother's..."

@SocietyNews: "...and adult children. She's third in line if anything. Our people must understand the power of a marriage certificate. What attitude do the in-laws give to the wife with not stdr legal scrutiny?"

@SocietyNews followed up: "Definitely not the same thing. She is the only one dissenting, but she says she will support anyone taking this to court. Who could that be if she's the only dissenting voice? The headline suggests she is the one wanting to take this to court. BTW, she isn't speaking Sepedi dialect."

Katlego Danke pays tribute to Seputla Sebogodi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Katlego Danke's touching speech at Seputla Sebogodi's funeral.

The actress spoke highly of her former Generations co-star, describing him as a gentleman and someone who truly believed in her talent.

Source: Briefly News