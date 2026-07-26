Thabang Sebogodi gave a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Seputla , at his funeral in Polokwane

, She described the veteran actor as her best friend and safe space, opening up about the pain of losing him

The service also drew top industry figures and featured a touching moment from Seputla's son, actor Thapelo Sebogodi

Seputla Sebogodi’s daughter delivered an emotional tribute at his funeral. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

The funeral of beloved South African actor Seputla Sebogodi brought together family, friends and industry legends in Polokwane on 25 July 2026, with his daughter Thabang delivering one of the most moving tributes of the service. Fighting back tears, she spoke openly about what her father meant to her and the void his passing has left behind.

Thabang described Seputla not just as a parent, but as her closest confidant. She reflected on the memories they shared, from road trips to his visits to see her in Grahamstown, which she revealed were among his last outings before his death.

"You were more than just my father; you were my safe space. No matter what happened in life, I always knew that I could come back to you."

Seputla Sebogodi’s daughter, Thabang, described him as her best friend and someone she could always count on. Image: KayaNews

Source: Twitter

Thabang Sebogodi's words cut through the room

The tribute grew more difficult to listen to as Thabang spoke about adjusting to a life without her father's voice on the other end of the phone.

"Knowing that I can't call you anymore, hear your voice and hear you say, 'What's up, my dog?' is a pain I don't know how to put into words. There is a part of me that left with you."

The room was also warmed by a lighter moment from Seputla's son, The River actor Thapelo Sebogodi, who recalled a conversation he once had with his father about funeral etiquette. Seputla had reportedly joked that Thapelo needed to learn and perfect other languages so he would not be caught speaking Spitori at his funeral, drawing laughter from those gathered.

The service was attended by prominent faces from the entertainment world, among them veteran actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi, best known for her role as Koko Mantsha on Skeem Saam. She starred in the 80s Sepedi drama series Bophelo Ke Semphekgo as Hunadi (Mma Nkwesheng), the mother of Nkwesheng, who Sebogodi played.

The atmosphere throughout the funeral balanced grief and celebration, shifting between tears and laughter as those closest to Seputla shared their memories of the man behind the performances.

Watch Thabang Sebogodi's tribute below.

Sue Pam-Grant pays tribute to Seputla Sebogodi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sue Pam-Grant's emotional tribute to Seputla Sebogodi.

The actress remembered her late Suburban Bliss co-star's talent and loyalty, overwhelmed by emotions from his sudden passing.

Source: Briefly News