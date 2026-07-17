Sue Pam-Grant took to social media to honour her late Suburban Bliss co-star Seputla Sebogodi, who recently passed away

Grant revealed a powerful behind-the-scenes moment of loyalty that showed just how deep their bond ran off-screen

Fans and followers flooded the comments with memories of watching the iconic South African sitcom across southern Africa

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Sue Pam-Grant paid tribute to her former co-star Seputla Sebogodi. Images: Sue Pam-Grant/ Facebook, PolokwaneWeekly/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The South African entertainment world is mourning the loss of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi, and his former on-screen partner Sue Pam-Grant has spoken from the heart. On 16 July 2026, the day after his sudden passing, Grant shared a deeply moving tribute on Facebook, accompanied by photographs capturing some of their most beloved scenes together.

Grant and Sebogodi were best known for their roles as Kobie and Ike Moloi in the iconic South African sitcom Suburban Bliss, a show celebrated for its boundary-breaking humour and its rare ability to bring a divided nation together through laughter.

Sue Pam-Grant pays tribute to her "partner in crime"

In her post, Grant remembered Sebogodi with warmth, humour, and visible grief.

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"Oh my Ike, my funny, my gorgeous, Ike Maloi!!! My Partner in Suburban Bliss Crime! We broke Boundaries — we made a nation laugh at ourselves!! This is just too sad - I am heartbroken... You will always be in my heart, in my love and most importantly, in my laughter!!!!"

She also lifted the lid on a significant moment of loyalty from behind the scenes, revealing that Sebogodi had refused to proceed with a second season of the show without her.

"Thank you for supporting me when 'They' wanted to go ahead with the disastrous Season Two of Suburban Bliss - NO KOBIE - then there will be NO IKE!!! We really were teammates in that one."

Grant closed her tribute by asking him to "Fly high, my beautiful friend," admitting that the loss feels "so very hard to process."

See Sue Pam-Grant's post below.

Fans remember Ike and Kobie

The post drew an outpouring of responses from fans, many of whom recalled watching Suburban Bliss as a formative part of their childhoods across southern Africa.

Dalene Mabuza said:

"So sorry about that. You were a crazy, perfect team. Loved Suburban Bliss."

Kgobosamang Malemane wrote:

"Indeed, you guys broke boundaries. Maybe you don't know how big you were in Zimbabwe, come Suburban Bliss time, everyone was home, glued to his or her black and white TV for most. You guys really rocked. I remember watching you guys from Kapirimposhi in Zambia. Real comedy, real fun. MHSRIP."

Bee Sporo revealed:

"I even named my son Irke because of this guy."

Pule Mongwaketse posted:

"Take me back to those days. As we bid him farewell, we thank you both for the laughs. Rest easy, bro Ike."

The responses paint a picture of just how far the show's reach extended and how deeply Sebogodi's performance resonated with viewers well beyond South Africa's borders.

Sue Pam-Grant paid tribute to Seputla Sebogodi's iconic role as Ike Moloi on 'Suburban Bliss.' Images: Sue Pam-Grant/ Facebook, Mzansi_Update/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Sello Maake KaNcube mourns Seputla Sebogodi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sello Maake KaNcube's tribute to Seputla Sebogodi.

Just days after the veteran defended his peer against cyberbullying, he was shattered to learn that his powerful message against trolls was his last before the former Generations star died.

Source: Briefly News