The tragic news of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi's death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, leaving peers in a state of mourning

According to a statement from his family, the former Generations star had been quietly suffering from health complications

Sebogodi's colleagues paid tribute to him in the wake of his passing, describing him as humorous and down-to-earth

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Fellow actors paid tribute to Seputla Sebogodi. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

The South African entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Seputla Sebogodi, the beloved actor who brought Kenneth Mashaba to life on the long-running soapie Generations. He passed away on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, after complications arising from diabetes, leaving behind colleagues who say they are struggling to accept that he is gone.

Radio personality and actress Thando Thabethe was among the first to share her memories of working alongside him. The two collaborated on two seasons of How to Ruin Christmas, and she told Eyewitness News that meeting him felt like encountering a television legend before she quickly discovered how warm and approachable he truly was.

"I had the honour of working with Ntate Seputla on How to Ruin Christmas, on two seasons. When I met him, he was just Kenneth Mashaba and a big deal. But once I got to know him, he was just a hilarious human being who didn't look down on us who are his juniors. So, it's really a sad day, and I'm sending condolences to his family."

Sello Maake KaNcube hit with a heavy blow

Seasoned actor Sello Maake KaNcube also paid tribute, recalling the easy camaraderie the two shared whenever their paths crossed at industry events.

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"We would always bump into each other at shows. One memory of him is when we were doing a play, and it was very hot during that production. But yes, I'm very saddened by his passing."

His grief carries an added weight. Just days before Sebogodi's death, on 5 July 2026, the Scandal! star had publicly defended his colleague after photos of the actor surfaced online.

The images showed Sebogodi looking frail, prompting unverified claims that he was financially struggling. In reality, he had simply been in character for a theatre production. Maake KaNcube called out content creators for exploiting artists to chase engagement.

"As artists, we already face enough challenges without having our work repackaged as propaganda for engagement. Support our fellow artists by telling their stories truthfully, not by manufacturing narratives that invite pity where none exists."

Following Sebogodi's passing, Maake KaNcube reflected on how differently that post now reads.

"Life has a way of humbling us. When I wrote my last post, my intention was simply to defend the truth and protect the dignity of a fellow artist. I never imagined that those words would become my final public words about Seputla. Today, they read differently. They feel like a goodbye I never knew I was writing. My heart is heavy."

Sebogodi leaves behind a legacy built on decades of compelling performances and, by all accounts, a generous spirit that made everyone around him feel at ease.

Colleagues remembered Seputla Sebogodi as humorous and easy-going. Image: BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Seputla Sebogodi speaks about his struggles in viral video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Seputla Sebogodi speaking about his struggles with landing roles in the film industry.

The actor's honesty left fans shattered, while others argued that he and others needed to adapt to the demands of the industry.

Source: Briefly News